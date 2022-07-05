ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown Township, MI

Suspect in custody after stabbing woman in Georgetown Township

By Sentinel Staff
 2 days ago

GEORGETOWN TWP. — A man is in custody after stabbing a woman in Georgetown Township on Monday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at 8:41 p.m. July 4 at the 100 block of Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

Paramedics arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts on a 30-year-old female with a puncture wound to her upper torso. The OCSO said she was stabilized at the scene, then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

A 35-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident. His name is being withheld pending arraignment. The sheriff's office continues to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

