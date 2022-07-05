ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany considers aid for struggling energy firms

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government has drawn up a plan that would allow it to aid struggling energy companies more easily — a move that comes amid efforts to shore up Uniper, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas.

The plan, approved Tuesday by the Cabinet but still requiring parliamentary approval, aims to give the government new and more flexible tools to tackle a potential shortage of gas and prevent market chaos as tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine rise.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the economy and climate minister and responsible for energy, said Germany must prepare for a possible escalation of problems on the gas market.

"This is about doing everything to maintain basic supplies next winter and keeping energy markets running as long as possible, despite high prices and growing risks," Habeck said in a statement. The new proposal includes rules similar to those under which the government took a stake in airline Lufthansa as part of efforts to stabilize it in the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Uniper downgraded its financial outlook for this year, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia's Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices. "Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens," it said.

Uniper said it was “examining how the liquidity of the company can be further secured” and was discussing “possible stabilization measures” with the German government. It added that “a number of instruments” could be considered for that. The government hasn't yet detailed how it might help Uniper.

On June 23, Habeck activated the second phase of Germany's three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies, warning that Europe's biggest economy faces a crisis and storage targets for the winter are at risk after Russia reduced deliveries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Energy Company#Russian#Cabinet#Lufthansa
International Business Times

Iran Applies To Join China And Russia In BRICS Club

Iran, which holds the world's second largest gas reserves, has applied to join the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Beijing and Moscow cast as a powerful emerging market alternative to the West. The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill in...
ECONOMY
UPI News

U.S. blacklists five Chinese companies over alleged Russian support

June 29 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted five Chinese companies for allegedly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, the Biden administration announced. It is the first time the U.S. Commerce Department has taken action against Chinese firms it accuses of supplying items to Russia's military before and after its February invasion of Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Ars Technica

Energy charter treaty makes climate action nearly illegal in 52 countries

Five young people whose resolve was hardened by floods and wildfires recently took their governments to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Their claim concerns each country’s membership of an obscure treaty they argue makes climate action impossible by protecting fossil fuel investors. The energy charter treaty has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

U.S. Tightens Sanctions On Iran, Targets Chinese, Emirati Firms Over Oil

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network of Chinese, Emirati and other companies that it accused of helping to deliver and sell Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia, pressuring Tehran as it seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. Treasury Department said...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Foreign Minister Seeks 'New Golden Era' of Ties With Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - China's foreign minister said on Wednesday Beijing was ready to work with new Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to help usher in what he called a "new golden era" in the countries' relationship. That relationship "turned a new page" with the election of Marcos, said Wang Yi,...
POLITICS
Tree Hugger

European Union OKs Nuclear Power and Natural Gas for 'Green' Investment

Lewis Carroll in "Through the Looking Glass" "When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less." "The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make words mean so many different things." "The question is," said Humpty Dumpty, "which is to be master—that's all."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy