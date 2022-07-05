ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD officers injured after fireworks thrown at squad car in Loop; Calumet City men charged

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O95v7_0gVATaJr00
EMBED <> More Videos Fireworks thrown at CPD squad car in Loop | Video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Calumet City men were charged in connection with a Loop incident in which crowds surrounded a Chicago police squad car and hurled fireworks at the vehicle, while officers were inside.

Jiovanni Araujo, 19; Yair Cruz-Roman, 19; and Guillermo Mota Jr., 19 face a variety of charges, including aggravated battery against a peace officer, criminal damage to government property, failure to obey a lawful order to disperse and reckless conduct.

Chicago police said the three were arrested early Monday in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue, 200-block of East Wacker Drive and the 100-block of East South Water Street after being identified as the suspects who threw fireworks at police vehicles on Columbus Drive and Wacker.

Video captured people blocking the road and throwing fireworks.

CPD said the windows of the squad car were shattered, leaving two officers with minor injuries.

They're due in bond court Tuesday.

Another officer was injured in a separate incident Sunday afternoon when someone threw an object and shattered the window of the patrol car she was in.

About 30 minutes earlier, another police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV caused the windshield to shatter in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Calumet City, IL
Cars
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Calumet City, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Calumet City, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

Three Calumet City men charged after fireworks thrown at Chicago police in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are facing charges in connection with an attack on Chicago police officers involving fireworks early Monday morning.Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Crus-Roman, and Guillermo Mota Jr., all age 19, were arrested on Monday in the 200 block of N. Michigan Ave., the 200 block of E. Wacker Drive, and 100 block of E. South Water St. respectively, according to Chicago police.Police identified them as the individuals who threw fireworks at police vehicles on Columbus and Wacker drives.Araujo, of the 500 block of Gordon Ave. in Calumet City, was charged with felony aggravated battery and criminal damage to government property.Cruz-Roman, of the 0-100 block of W. 154th St. in Calumet City, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.Mota, of the 600 block of Hirsch Ave. in Calumet City, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.This is the second incident targeting police vehicles in the city. On Sunday, a rowdy crowd attacked squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection.Video showed the crowd kicking and jumping on top of squad cars. One officer suffered minor injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers fire a shot in River North; another man was robbed in the West Loop

An armed robbery crew apparently fired a shot toward a victim in River North overnight, just hours after a similar crew robbed a man in the West Loop. The robberies are similar to a string of similar robberies in the same areas and on the North Side, including one last week in Lincoln Park in which three masked robbers fired a shot at a man. That crime was caught on camera.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Michigan Avenue#Water Street#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#East Wacker Drive#Columbus Drive
fox32chicago.com

Berwyn man charged with firing shots out of car window

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Berwyn man faces weapon charges after allegedly firing shots out of his car window. Nacurvie K. Smith, 56, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. At 2:06 a.m. Monday, ISP received a call that a victim...
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with making threat that sent Brookfield Zoo into lockdown

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has been arrested and charged after police said she made a threat that put Brookfield Zoo into lockdown on Tuesday. The Chicago Zoological Society, which operates Brookfield Zoo, said the Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with one count of disorderly conduct with more charges possibly to follow. She was also evaluated by a crisis worker and sent to a local hospital for possible mental health treatment, the society said.
BROOKFIELD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robber zaps 77-year-old wig store owner with a stun gun in Wicker Park

A robber stole wigs from a Wicker Park store and repeatedly zapped the business’s 77-year-old owner with a stun gun on Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. at Heads and Threads, 1254 North Milwaukee. The offender walked into the store, but was quickly recognized by the owner...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Student charged after firearm found in Oak Forest High School

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A 19-year-old summer school student has been charged after a firearm was found in a bathroom at Oak Forest High School Wednesday morning. Police were called to the high school around 9:45 a.m. when security found the firearm while looking into another incident that happened at the school.
OAK FOREST, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy