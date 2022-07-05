The Oldest Footage of New Orleans Has Been Found

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten months after Hurricane Ida damaged a museum celebrating New Orleans’ African American parading culture, the Backstreet Cultural Museum is reopening. A parade is planned Saturday afternoon from the original building to the new museum site just blocks away in the city’s Treme neighborhood, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. The museum will now occupy a smaller location at a former bar, and not all items can be shown at once, said Dominique Dilling-Francis, president of the museum’s board and the founder’s daughter. She plans to rotate exhibits every few months. Hurricane Ida left holes in the roof and water inside the original building, a former funeral home, after the storm crashed ashore in August 2021. A powerful Category 4 hurricane at landfall, Ida hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina had ravaged parts of Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

