The Oldest Footage of New Orleans Has Been Found

By Jane Recker
Smithonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of searching for the footage, Arthur Hardy, the publisher of an annual New Orleans Mardi Gras guide, had nearly given up. He was looking for a film of the Mardi Gras parade from 1898 that was only rumored to exist, the New York Times’ Alex Traub writes. Numerous calls...

Teri Lawrence Ourso
4d ago

and now all our statues have been removed and replaced with a giant comb and a fist!! what has nola become?? terrible

Rene Cizio

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?
The Associated Press

Black parade culture museum reopening in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten months after Hurricane Ida damaged a museum celebrating New Orleans’ African American parading culture, the Backstreet Cultural Museum is reopening. A parade is planned Saturday afternoon from the original building to the new museum site just blocks away in the city’s Treme neighborhood, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. The museum will now occupy a smaller location at a former bar, and not all items can be shown at once, said Dominique Dilling-Francis, president of the museum’s board and the founder’s daughter. She plans to rotate exhibits every few months. Hurricane Ida left holes in the roof and water inside the original building, a former funeral home, after the storm crashed ashore in August 2021. A powerful Category 4 hurricane at landfall, Ida hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina had ravaged parts of Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
ARTnews

A Rare 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Is Unearthed in the Netherlands: ‘A Beautiful Site’

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists in the Netherlands unearthed a Roman temple in the country’s Gelderland state, government officials announced in a statement earlier in June. The temple structure was relatively intact, according to the Dutch cultural heritage agency, and objects associated with it have already gone on view at the archaeology-focused Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen. The temple was found along the Roman Limes, the border line of the Roman Empire in the 2nd century CE, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site last year. At least two other temples were originally sited nearby, archaeologists said in the...
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
The Atlantic

‘I’ve Seen Several Giants Die on My Land’

Greek mythology can be helpful when trying to make sense of the climate crisis. The imminent threat of total ecological collapse carries a certain mythological air, with its sweeping scale and embedded warnings against hubris. Hubris, after all, landed us here—that mortal weakness that brings individuals to ruin and topples empires, that fixes in us the delusion that power, once obtained, is permanent. That no man or god or gale-force wind can snatch it away.
Evie M.

This stunning hotel is "One of the Most Haunted in the World". Would you stay?

The stunning Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio, TexasMattstone911 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. If you ask me, San Antonio, Texas is a beautiful place. There's the history, the food, the people, the Southern Charm. It's all so much to take in and quite a bit of fun. I was married out in San Antonio right on the River Walk (the super romantic Marriage Island), and my new husband and I stayed at the stunning Hotel Contessa. If San Antonio isn't on your "must visit" list, you are making a mistake, for sure.
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
