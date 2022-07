Stephen Buranyi’s article (Do we need a new theory of evolution?, 28 June) discusses whether there are serious problems with the widely accepted view of evolution developed in the 1930s and 1940s, often called the modern synthesis. This article does not, however, give an unbiased or accurate account, making statements such as “the theory dictated that, ultimately, genes built everything”, and implying that authority figures in the field imposed a “party line”. Buranyi also suggests that “its most ambitious claims – that simply by understanding genes and natural selection, we can understand all life on earth” have been dropped or greatly modified.

