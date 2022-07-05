ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Highland Park parade shooting: Mayor says gun was legally obtained

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1GIp_0gVASYXU00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade Monday morning in a Chicago suburb legally obtained the weapon used in the shooting, the city’s mayor said.

“I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was legally obtained,” Nancy Rotering, the mayor of Highland Park, Illinois, said in an interview with the “Today” show Tuesday morning.

The city has an assault weapons ban, “Today” reported.

The update came less than 24 hours after a gunman armed with “a high-powered rifle” began shooting from the roof of a building, killing six people and wounding at least two dozen others during Highland Park’s Independence Day parade, police said. Later Monday, police arrested a person of interest, 21-year-old Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo, in connection with the shooting, which police described as “random” but “intentional,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Although Crimo hasn’t officially been charged, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Monday that authorities were using the terms “suspect” and “person of interest” interchangeably and that they believe Crimo was responsible for the shooting, according to the Sun-Times.

“At the moment, we’re waiting for the charges to be levied against the individual,” Rotering said Tuesday. “And frankly, my greater focus this morning, as the sun is rising, is how my community is feeling – the unbelievable sadness, the unbelievable shock. This tragedy never should have arrived at our doorsteps. And as a small town, everybody knows somebody who was affected by this directly, and of course, we’re all still reeling.”

Rotering also told “Today” that she knew Crimo when he was a child.

“I don’t believe he was previously known to police until yesterday,” she said. “I know him as somebody who was a Cub Scout when I was the Cub Scout leader. And it’s one of those things where you step back and you say, ‘What happened? How did somebody become this angry, this hateful to then take it out on innocent people who literally were just having a family day out?’”

Fourth of July parade shooting A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Woman charged with making threat that led to zoo lockdown

A 62-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly telling a crisis hotline employee that she intended to harm herself and visitors at Brookfield Zoo, leading to a lockdown that last for more than two hours on July 5. Local police investigators, assisted by the FBI,...
CHICAGO, IL
YourErie

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Highland Park#Mayor#Independence Day#Violent Crime#The Chicago Sun Times#Crime Task Force
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
wiproud.com

Wisconsin restaurant empties kitchen to feed first responders of Highland Park parade shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant in Wisconsin decided to close early and bring food to the first responders of the parade shooting in Highland Park. BBQ’d Productions Sports Bar & Grill Kenosha posted on its Facebook page about its decision to close for a day to provide food for the first responders in the Highland Park parade shooting. The restaurant closed on July 4 and opened late on July 5 to ‘replenish’ the store.
KENOSHA, WI
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Student charged after firearm found in Oak Forest High School

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A 19-year-old summer school student has been charged after a firearm was found in a bathroom at Oak Forest High School Wednesday morning. Police were called to the high school around 9:45 a.m. when security found the firearm while looking into another incident that happened at the school.
OAK FOREST, IL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy