Fireworks likely cause of garage blaze in Hugo

Fireworks are believed to have caused a garage fire in Hugo over Fourth of July weekend.

Hugo Fire Department says it was called to the fire on Saturday evening, with firefighters arriving to find the blaze well underway.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread to the attached house.

The department says that fireworks were the likely cause of the blaze, with the department calling on people to ensure fireworks are "fully extinguished prior to disposal" and not to re-ignite "duds."

"If you choose to use legal fireworks, make sure you’re following all safety precautions to keep yourself and those around you out of harm’s way," the Washington County Sheriff's Office added.