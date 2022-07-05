ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Vote like your life depends on it. It just might | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
 2 days ago
Today, abortion remains legal and safe in Pennsylvania. But now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to abortion that has been in place for nearly 50 years is in jeopardy in Pennsylvania and lost or severely restricted in as many as 26 states. We are...

Comments / 6

james billet
2d ago

I agree..vote like your life depends on it..cause it does...vote dems out ....show them a red wave as never seen before.....we have our problems like any country but dammit I love this country....God bless America 🇺🇸.....DeSantis 2024

3
guttsyme
2d ago

We need get democrats out and get Doug in as our Governor things will get 100% better

7
CBS Pittsburgh

The spotted lanternfly is destroying crops in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania.  So far, dozens of counties in the state have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which was recently added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While it may be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted...
Salon

He's on a mission from God: Pennsylvania GOP candidate Doug Mastriano's war with the world

An animating element of politics in the age of Trump is that some people are increasingly living out religious metaphors. These metaphors are derived from contemporary understandings of the Old Testament by new elements within Christianity. This has been central to the campaign of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who recently won the Republican nomination for governor. (He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's current attorney general, in November.) These metaphors are also integral to a movement of the post-insurrection religious and political right that is still in its formative stages.
CBS Pittsburgh

University of Pittsburgh to receive $151 million in funding after opposition from Pennsylvania GOP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pitt was recently in a battle with Pennsylvania House Republicans regarding their research involving fetal tissue from voluntary abortions. The school was set to receive $151 million from the state - with some of that money being used to conduct their research - but House Republicans tried to prevent the funding from being provided. A lot of that money, also, is used to make sure the university remains affordable for in-state residents who want to attend the University of Pittsburgh. After a vote on Wednesday on a bill that would have withheld funding, the university barely escaped...
DELCO.Today

This Delaware County Winery Made Top 25 List of PA Wine Producers

A Delaware County winery has made a top 25 list for producing and selling the most gallons of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for pennlive.com. Chaddsford Winery at 632 Baltimore Pike in Chadds Ford came in 16th in wine production in 2019, the latest year figures were available, producing 33,082 gallons. It came in 12th in the number of gallons sold, at 36,690 gallons sold in 2020.
fcfreepress

Countdown to 1864: Confederates demanded $500,000 to save Chambersburg

The bombardment of Fort Sumter propelled the country to a state of war. Men of Chambersburg and Franklin County enlisted to support Abraham Lincoln’s call for troops, and by 1861 Chambersburg became a military town where Union troops trained. Both suppliers and troops were loaded into the cars of Cumberland Valley Railroad, and war hovered around the doorsteps of Franklin County communities.
TheDailyBeast

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney Says He’s So Sick of Guns He’ll Be ‘Happy’ to Not Be Mayor

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has said he’s so fed up with having to worry about guns and “bad” things happening that he’ll be “happy” to not be mayor anymore. In an interview late Monday after two police officers were shot during the city’s Fourth of July fireworks and at least six people were killed in a mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Kenney complained of a lack of gun control in Pennsylvania. The holiday had started out “laid-back” and “chill” before the multiple shootings, he told reporters, “but we live in America, and we have the Second Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want.” He went on to say he would “take care of guns” if he could, but said lawmakers “won’t let” the necessary gun-control measures go anywhere. “This is a gun country, it’s crazy, we’re the most armed country in world history and we’re one of the least safest. Until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns, and give up the opportunity to get guns, we’re gonna have this problem,” he said, before adding: “I’ll be happy when I’m not… mayor.”
