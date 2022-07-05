ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Tumbled Nearly 18% in June

By Matthew DiLallo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) slumped 17.8% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . Analysts have concerns about the hospital-focused real estate investment trust's ( REIT ) ability to continue growing amid higher interest rates and its falling stock price.

So what

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Mueller downgraded the bank's rating on Medical Properties Trust from overweight to neutral in June. The analyst also reduced the stock's price target from $24 a share to $18. Mueller made that change due to the healthcare REIT 's rising funding costs. Following last month's slump, shares of Medical Properties Trust have tumbled over 30% this year. That's making it more expensive for the REIT to issue equity to fund acquisitions. Further, with the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, it will be more costly for Medical Properties Trust to borrow money, especially since it doesn't have an investment-grade credit rating. In Mueller's view, this makes "the math more difficult to pencil out for acquisitions." Because of that, Mueller believes the company's acquisition activity level will be less predictable.

Medical Properties Trust discussed its potential funding headwinds on its first-quarter conference call in late April. The REIT's CFO, Steven Hamner, said on the call that the company expects to make between $1 billion and $3 billion of acquisitions this year. While he's "confident the investment opportunities are there," the CFO warned that "the ultimate volume this year will be related to the amount and timing of our access to attractively priced equity capital." He pointed out that the company expects this capital to come from select hospital sales and joint venture transactions, not from selling more stock. If the company can obtain equity capital through those two sources, it can continue making accretive acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen lowered the firm's price target on Medical Properties Trust last month. The analyst reduced it from $19 a share to $15 while keeping its hold rating. Petersen made that move due to the potential of a recession, which could weigh on REIT stock prices. The analyst prefers REITs focused on property types with rent inflation potential like industrial, storage, residential, data centers, towers, and senior housing. While Medical Properties Trust has some inflation protection in its rental agreements , it can't increase rents to market levels like some of those property types.

Now what

Medical Properties Trust has been under a lot of pressure this year due to concerns about its ability to fund new acquisitions. While its falling stock price and rising interest rates will make it harder to finance deals, the company still has some levers to pull. Because of that, it should be able to continue growing its high-yield dividend in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Medical Properties Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew DiLallo has positions in Medical Properties Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Big declines in the stock market are historically the best times to buy stocks. Two of the stocks Warren Buffett has acquired for Berkshire Hathaway are poised to perform for investors who buy them during this market downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

AbbVie is defying the current market downturn and should continue to deliver solid growth for years to come. Bristol Myers Squibb has a promising pipeline and plenty of cash to fund its growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best biotech stock on the market, with tremendous growth prospects. You’re reading...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America's Stock Price Dropped 16.3% in June

The May CPI report showed the highest 12-month rise since 1981, which sent Bank of America stock tumbling. Rising interest rates to fight inflation provided a minor boost. Bank of America announced plans to increase its dividend in the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Properties Trust#Stock#Senior Housing#Reit#The Federal Reserve#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Coinbase is the world's largest crypto exchange, but the industry is going through a confidence crisis. H&R Block is one of this year's biggest gainers, and it could feel the pain as investors rotate out of the first half leaders. WD-40 lowered its guidance last time out, and it reports...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

Snowflake is a beaten-down software stock that's worth building a long-term position in. StoneCo's valuation has been crushed amid economic challenges in Brazil, but it's got big comeback potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
200K+
Followers
97K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy