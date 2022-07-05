WEATHER- Heat Advisory All Week

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heat index values reaching 105 to 110 each day * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 108. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 109. West southwest wind around 5 mph.