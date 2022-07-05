ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

WEATHER- Heat Advisory All Week

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago
Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heat index values reaching 105 to 110 each day * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 108. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 109. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Switzerland by NWS

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

