Real ID Licenses Will be Required Beginning May 3, 2023
The pandemic causing another pause to Real ID licenses but soon those will be required. You will need a Real ID license to access certain Federal buildings, to enter...www.newstalk987.com
The pandemic causing another pause to Real ID licenses but soon those will be required. You will need a Real ID license to access certain Federal buildings, to enter...www.newstalk987.com
We need a National ID to make voting fraud by the democraps harder to do and also to make it easier to identify and get all these illegals out of our country easier !!
So if I don't need it to visit hospitals, post offices, or to access VA benefits, can I refuse it? If I can refuse it, then it isn't mandatory. Are these articles intentionally written to be confusing and unclear, or are they written to be misleading you to believe something is mandatory that isn't?
But remember folks that if you never fly within the United States and if you never go into federal buildings there is no need for you to get it the real ID they force us to get it but you're not required to get it if you do not do those two things
Comments / 29