Real ID Licenses Will be Required Beginning May 3, 2023

BOSTON — Massachusetts police chiefs should no longer deny or impose restrictions on licenses to carry a gun just because the applicant doesn't have a "good reason" to carry, the state's attorney general said in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.Attorney General Maura Healey released guidance Friday for police chiefs in the wake of the decision overturning a gun-permitting law in New York. Under that law, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.Healey's guidance says that Massachusetts police chiefs can still find applicants ineligible for a...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO