ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

City Commission to vote tonight on plan to allocate $550,000 for violence prevention programs in Kalamazoo

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After a month of pleading from Kalamazoo’s Mayor to see action on gun violence prevention, a proposal is finally...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Did You Know About This FREE Kent County Service?

In October of 2021, I moved back home to West Michigan from San Antonio with my wife Lindsey. After almost six months we were finally able to find a house and move in. We're still in the process of unboxing our things and the boxes were starting to pile up so in an effort to try and help other people that are getting ready to move my wife suggested we post the boxes we will no longer need online.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Gray selected to fill at large vacancy on Battle Creek City Commission

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Lynn Ward Gray was appointed by the Battle Creek City Commission on Tuesday night to serve as the next at-large commissioner. Gray will serve until the November election. She received six votes from the commission, enough to receive the appointment. Candidate Kelli Grenfell received...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo may decriminalize public urination, littering

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is considering decreasing the penalties for public urination, littering and other violations, by changing them from misdemeanors to civil infractions. The Kalamazoo City Commission on Tuesday, July 5, accepted the recommendation from the city attorney’s office on first reading to change six violations...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WOOD TV8

City of Kalamazoo considering cannabis chamber

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is considering the idea of a cannabis chamber to promote social equity in the city’s marijuana businesses. The plan was presented by the Community Planning and Economic Development at Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Marijuana businesses in the city would buy into the chamber in exchange for resources to help them fill the social equity requirements of their license, in addition to having input on what the cannabis industry looks like in Kalamazoo. The money raised from the chamber would fund social equity initiatives from the city.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo hires second contractor to help with bulk trash pickup delays

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Streets on Kalamazoo's northside are covered in bulk trash-- leaving many residents frustrated and grossed out. The junk piles up for days at a time, residents said. "It causes rodents and all kinds of things and then it's not safe for the children either to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Covid#City Commission#American
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Incident forces closure of US-131 for hours

On the eve of Independence Day, drivers traveling along US-131 in Allegan County were forced to find an alternative route. A stretch of US-131 near mile marker 50 near Plainwell was closed for approximately four hours on Sunday, July 3, as police dealt with a situation. The closure began about...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wkzo.com

Portion of Portage under boil water advisory starting Thursday

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A water main replacement project is prompting a boil water advisory to start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, in Portage. The advisory is in effect on Lovers Lane from I-94 to 300 feet south of Kilgore Road. Officials say that everyone in...
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

Road work set to begin on M-89 in Allegan County today

FENNVILLE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Michigan Department of Transportation $2 million project to resurface approximately five miles of M-89 between I-196 and 58th Street on the west side of Fennville in Allegan County is scheduled to get underway today. MDOT says work also includes culvert replacement between 66th...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Man in crisis shuts down U.S. 131 in Allegan County for about four hours Sunday night

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A portion of U.S. 131 in Allegan County had to be shutdown Sunday evening while police negotiated with a man who was in the roadway. Just after 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public Safety responded to a call for a subject on the highway on U.S. 131 near the 50 mile marker in Gun Plain Township.

Comments / 0

Community Policy