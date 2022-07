TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a home in west Tulsa Tuesday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a garage was on fire at a home near Charles Page Boulevard and South 49th West Avenue in Tulsa, and damage also spread to a house.

TFD said all residents made it out of the house safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

