ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Waltham police seek help in search for girl who was reported missing on Fourth of July

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIcKE_0gVAQDJt00
Credit: Waltham Police Department

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl who was reported missing on the Fourth of July.

Katherin Paola Lopez, 17, was last seen in the area of Prospect Street around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Lopez was said to be wearing a red shirt and blue pants.

She is described as Hispanic and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
Waltham, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hispanic#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
MassLive.com

Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon to be arraigned in connection with 1988 Lawrence murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay, officials say

A former Massachusetts corrections worker will be arraigned Thursday in connection with the 33-year-old cold case murder of Melissa Tremblay, whose lifeless and mangled body was discovered in a Lawrence rail yard the day after she went missing from a nearby neighborhood, the Essex County district attorney announced. Marvin C....
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Double Stabbing in Downtown Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department continues to seek the public’s help in ongoing efforts to identify the individuals shown in the images above in relation to a double stabbing that occurred at about 2:19 AM on Wednesday April 20, 2022, in the area of Stuart Street and Warrenton Street in Boston. As a result of this incident, two victims were transported to a local area hospital for injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening in nature.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 13-year-old boy caught driving through Boston with loaded gun on Fourth of July

BOSTON — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy after he was caught driving through Boston with a loaded gun on the Fourth of July, authorities announced Tuesday. Officers on patrol in the area of 144 Columbia Road queried a license plate shortly before midnight and determined that the registration information did not match the vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com

Police investigating shooting in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Route 16 and Sagamore Avenue investigated a McDonald’s parking lot. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
CHELSEA, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Police ID alleged credit card crook

Oak Bluffs Police have arrested a person suspected of using a stolen credit card at Island businesses. On Tuesday, Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told The Times Amin Alaouie, 41, of Boston, was charged with credit fraud over $1,200, improperly receiving a credit card, and two counts of identity fraud. Chief Searle said Alaouie was arrested at 6 pm on Sunday, following assistance from the public. He said the matter remains under investigation.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy