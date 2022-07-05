Waltham police seek help in search for girl who was reported missing on Fourth of July

Credit: Waltham Police Department

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl who was reported missing on the Fourth of July.

Katherin Paola Lopez, 17, was last seen in the area of Prospect Street around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Lopez was said to be wearing a red shirt and blue pants.

She is described as Hispanic and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

