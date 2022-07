BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2012, two families’ lives were changed forever when a drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers. In the wake of the Northway crash, the public has many times taken action to ensure Dennis Drue, the man serving time for the incident, spends his full 15-year term in prison. Each time Drue has become eligible for parole, petitions have circulated. And so far, they have worked.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO