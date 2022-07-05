July edition of 605 Magazine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jack Unruh and Zach Dresch, the hosts of ‘Late Night Boomin’, which will soon air on our Dakota News Now networks, joined us Thursday morning to talk about the show. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People all over KELOLAND are dealing with the damage and picking up trees and branches following the second derecho this summer. It is a scene that is repeated all over the area. Winds of 70, 80, even 90 miles per hour were just too much for some trees, especially older ones.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SoDak Soda is Sioux Falls’ first-ever gourmet soda shop serving up mixed drinks, sweet treats, and salty snacks. The idea to open a gourmet soda shop in Sioux Falls started two years ago when Katy Rees and her family were in the western United States.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The William H. Lyon Fair Grounds were not necessarily up for sale, but the president of Knife River Corp. made an offer anyway. Knife River Sioux Falls president, Clark Meyer says he would relocate the annual fair- since what he’s interested in sits underneath it.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As yet another derecho passed through Sioux Falls yesterday, the sky took on a somewhat unsettling greenish hue. The experts say they’re not really sure why that happens. They do, however, have some theories. Some of the potential contributing factors are time of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the last 7 years, three Lake Madison residents have hired professionals to set up a firework display for the community. The fireworks display takes 3 to 4 hours to set up. Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck gets an inside look at...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The name has changed, but the goal remains the same. Jimmy Entenman decided to take a ride down memory lane to talk about what used to be known as ‘Hot Harley Nights.’. “The 25 years we did Hot Harley Nights was awesome,” Entenman...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local HY-Vees are withdrawing all Hy-Vee branded potato dishes. Finding Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad will be more difficult after possible contamination. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Yankton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. 50-year-old Stephanie Baysinger was last seen on July 5 around 10 a.m. in Yankton. Baysinger is approximately 180 pounds and 6 feet tall. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to Tuesday’s storm, the City of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets will offer storm debris drop-off sites to assist people with clean-up efforts. The drop-off site located at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, behind Taco Bell, is open daily from 8...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Anita Wheelhouse, Laquita Buckneberg, Bev Chase, and Bert Keyser are going out together. Retiring after 141-years combined working with the Sioux Falls School District. Most of those years in different positions at the Instructional Planning Center. “Well, we’ve known each other a long...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University announced that its School of Music is in the midst of hosting a 3-week Avid Media Creation Camp. This is part of an effort to re-envision the summer programming that allows prospective students to gain hands-on learning opportunities and “Experience Augustana,” according to a press release from the organization.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will kick off Independence Day with a run/walk early Monday morning. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. running north down Phillips Avenue, beginning at 13th Street. Starting at 11, there will be a picnic and entertainment on the north side of Falls Park. 3000 people will receive a free lunch. The Municipal Band will perform at Falls Park at 11, and Mogen’s Heroes at noon.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A peaceful country road and salvage yard turned into a crime scene near Hartford Saturday night. An attempted robbery escalated to a shooting, leaving one man dead and another sent to the hospital. The suspect, 57-year-old Glenn Nisich, fled and was traced back to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been just over a year since medical marijuana was officially legalized in South Dakota, but as of July 5, a state licensed dispensary has yet to open its doors to patients. However, opening days for facilities are rapidly approaching, some angling to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region Tuesday. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too. Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn Tuesday night. “Our power had...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls you may have noticed new bike trails leading to different areas of town. The Falls Area Bicyclists say enhancing and adding new trails will help to improve the safety for bikers in Sioux Falls. “The American League...
A major eastside highway in Sioux Falls will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning Monday (July 11), State Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to traffic from Veterans Parkway to East 26th Street. This will allow for the completion of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Good Samaritan nursing homes close in Lennox and Clear Lake this month it will leave empty facilities in both cities. “One of the things, when we first heard of the pending closure, was we wanted to make sure that if the building is vacant, we want it to be cared for,” said Nate Vander Plaats, the city administrator in Lennox. “Good Samaritan has been very good and very clear that they intend to take care of it.”
Comments / 0