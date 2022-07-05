ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Five O’s shut down Express

By Mark Hutchinson - Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONOMOWOC — Double trouble derailed the East Troy Express on Saturday. And no, the members of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan’s band were nowhere to be seen. The Oconomowoc Five O’s hammered out nine two-base hits and posted a 14-4 Land O’ Lakes Baseball League victory at Roosevelt Field, running...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Baumann Zeroes In On Plymouth Dirt Track Racing B Mod Success

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) July 8, 2022 – After enjoying a stellar sophomore campaign, highlighted by three A-main victories at Gravity Park Speedway in Chiton, third-year B Mod competitor Jonathon Baumann of Sheboygan is looking to hit his stride as a full-time competitor in the Plymouth Dirt Track Racing B Mod division, during the 2022 season at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

County’s best to take on country’s best

It’s been just under three weeks since Anna Sikorski, Karlie Greenthal and the rest of the Muskego girls soccer team were hoisting the gold ball at Uihlein Soccer Park after defeating DSHA in the Division 1 state title game. They already hold claim to the title of “Best in...
MUSKEGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger Nationals brings top talent to town

SLINGER — With summer in full swing in Washington County, there are many things Washington County residents find themselves looking forward to each day. And one of the biggest events of the summer will take place next week. On Tuesday, the 43rd annual WABAM Slinger Nationals will bring racers...
SLINGER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Oconomowoc, WI
Oconomowoc, WI
Sports
City
East Troy, WI
CBS 58

Racine’s Alex Scales still playing pro at 44 years old

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) – Growing up in Racine, Alex Scales was all about basketball. "Basketball was everything. It was something we did during school, after school. It was a good situation,” said Scales. Twenty-two years after graduating from Racine Lutheran, the 44-year-old is still playing professionally. "You...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ann C. Martin, 93

Ann C. Martin of Mequon, and Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022 at the age of ninety-three. She was the loving and beloved wife of the late Honorable Roger F. Martin, for sixty years. She was loving mother of David “DJ” (Kim) Martin of Miromar Lakes, FL, Timothy J. Martin of Bellville, TX, Amy M. Martin of Scottsdale, AZ, and Geoffrey (Anne Swoboda) Martin of West Bend. She was proud grandmother of Christopher M. Martin of Milwaukee, Meghan K. Martin (Daniel) Held of Jacksonville, FL, Elizabeth A. Martin (Justin) Racinowski of Fox Point, Kevin M. Martin of Santa Fe, NM, Abigail C. Martin (Nathan) Spannbauer of Glendale, Thomas J. Martin of Grafton, Emily M. Martin of Shorewood, and Margaret M. Martin of Duluth, MN. She was cherished great-grandmother of Isabella and Alexandria Martin, Everette Racinowski, Emmeline and Theodore Spannbauer. She is further survived by Deborah Dillon Martin of Milwaukee, Judy Malone of Houston, TX, Nicole Anderson Martin of Glenview, IL and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Louise Marie (Lynch) and James A. Curran.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Nelson
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

38 Special and Night Ranger In Concert!

38 Special and Night Ranger at Gathering on there Green. Rotary Park, in Mequon!. Join Gathering on the Green for arena electrifiers 38 Special and Night Ranger join forces for a night of southern rock, metal-infused jams, and lung-busting power ballads on July 9th at 8:00 pm in Rotary Park, Mequon, WI.
MEQUON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Wrapping up the cornfield pics – meet the Feucht kids

Washington Co., WI – Knee high by the Fourth of July is an old-timey saying in the farming community; an early visual that could signal a prosperous corn growing season. It’s past July 4 now but this cornfield seems to have something to prove as it stands well over the Feucht children’s heads.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#New Guys#Raiders#Troy Express#The Oconomowoc Five O#Lakes Baseball League
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg 4th of July Parade 2022

Cedarburg's annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration took place on Monday. Although the fireworks were postponed due to the imminent threat of bad weather, the rest of the day was filled with fun at Cedar Creek Park that included children's activities, live music, food and beverages. The fireworks display has...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elea D. Pedroza

July 3, 1934 - July 6, 2022. Elea D. Pedroza of Waukesha was born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. She was born in Texas on July 3, 1934. Elea was a hard worker her entire life and loved her Spanish soap operas. She was a dedicated mom who cared deeply for her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and they always looked forward to their Sunday trips to McDonald’s. Elea was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

James R. O’Neil

James, age 76, of Waukesha passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Wauwatosa on October 20, 1945, the son of the late William and Eileen (nee Riley) O’Neil. Jim is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Chris (nee Orth) O’Neil, whom he married October 20, 1973; his son, Tim (Jessie) O’Neil; daughter, Kari O’Neil; and two grandsons, Kolten and Brody O’Neil.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dagny M. Sorensen

Oct. 16, 1943 - Nov. 28, 2021. Dagny Marlene Sorensen passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on November 28, 2021 (age 78). She was born in Watertown to Alfred C. and Sylvia (Gunderson) Sorensen. Dagny graduated from Oconomowoc High School. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy