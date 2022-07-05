ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

New help to address Pinkham Pond parking, traffic

By SUSAN JOHNS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlna will use a $2,000 Assistance with Specific Know-How (ASK) grant from Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission to have a traffic consultant recommend safety aids at Pinkham Pond, besides the off-street parking concept the town has been looking at, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said June 29. The grant request...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich renews ambulance contract with Bath

Woolwich selectmen has signed a new contract with the city of Bath for backup ambulance services. The agreement means Bath Fire & Rescue will provide ambulance service on an on-call basis at a rate of $450 per call. When a Bath ambulance is dispatched to Woolwich and no services are rendered, the rate charged will be $225. Woolwich has its own, 24/7 ambulance service and isn’t paid for responding to mutual aid emergency calls to Bath.
BATH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Something’s working

Tell us if you are experiencing otherwise, but as I’ve noted at least once since the state’s downtown project, the bottlenecks are looking nothing like they were. Even if I’m moving about at commuter times, or Fourth of July weekend, I have been in none this summer, just the expected slight backup at the traffic lights.
WOOLWICH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for June 16-30: June 16, Todd Kelley, 29, of Windsor was summonsed for Criminal Mischief, by Reserve Officer James Read. June 16, Cody Knox, 29, of Windsor was summonsed for Criminal Mischief, by Read. June 16, Nicole Hinckley, 28, of Windsor was summonsed for...
WISCASSET, ME
94.9 HOM

The Price of Parking in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Left Some Visitors Stunned

As the world attempts to grapple with inflation, it feels as though everything just costs more these days. The increased costs on everything from gasoline to food to lodging didn't seem to deter people from traveling over the 4th of July weekend. One of Maine's most visited destinations in the summer, Old Orchard Beach, saw crowds pile into downtown as the weather was prime for a beach visit. But many returning visitors to the area were caught off-guard by another piece of financial inflation: the cost of parking.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Come to BRLT’s community event July 16

Boothbay Region Land Trust will be holding a free and fun community family event on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Point Farm, Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor. Activities will include a bouncy house, alpacas (from 10 to noon), sun print activity table, lawn games, Maine Stone Workers Guild demonstration, scavenger hunt, a raffle and more.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

It may be harder to relieve yourself at Maine festivals this summer

(BDN) -- Since he was hired to be the interim town manager in Blue Hill last month, Joe Hayes has been on the hunt for port-a-potties. He’s been desperately calling every portable toilet company in the region to rent four toilets for people at the town’s busy harborside park and local wharf. But just about every one of the almost dozen companies he’s contacted have told him the same thing: there are no port-a-potties available right now.
BLUE HILL, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Bidding bids adieu, sometimes, for now

Citing fast vehicle sales and firms’ reluctance to bid on something they won’t build for years, Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons on July 5 sought and got selectmen’s OK to, for six months, use his discretion to seek bids or not. These days, it can delay an order or make the town miss out on a truck on a lot, officials said.
WISCASSET, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#A Better Chance#Emergency Management#Lcrpc#Ema#Supplemental Empg Program#American
wgan.com

Waldo County man files suit against Bangor hospital

A Maine man paralyzed in a crash two years ago is suing a Bangor hospital, where he claims a doctor prescribed him medication that caused him to fall asleep at the wheel. According to the Bangor Daily News, 60-year-old Jeffrey Quimby of Winterport and his wife claim a doctor at St. Joseph was negligent when he prescribed four medications, without informing him that one of them could cause drowsiness.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Paddle for a Purpose’ raises nearly $20,000

On June 11, an estimated 100 kayakers, paddleboarders and hardy Mainers in canoes met at the Damariscotta Boat Launch for the first annual “Paddle for a Purpose,” a fundraising event dreamed up by the beautiful humans at Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture, Midcoast Kayak, and Glidden Point Oysters. Adventurers with big hearts donated nearly $20,000 to help kids “Get off the Grid and Into Their Hearts” with Hearty Roots’ esteem-building outdoor adventure program! Paddlers got creative as they turned out to support kids in Lincoln County. Participants from Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay brought their best boat flair, adding team flags to their vessels, others wore matching outfits, and even little surfers got into the spirit of the day, dry-surfing on paddleboards at the after-hour party with music by The Gainers, surrounded by raffle items donated by Midcoast businesses and beyond.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

Join us Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Railway Village Museum for Books in Boothbay, the largest single-day literary event in Maine! This free, family-friendly literary event brings Maine authors and book lovers together. Books in Boothbay is an annual celebration of Maine authors, and the Maine literary tradition.
BOOTHBAY, ME
The Maine Writer

Fun for the 4th in Maine

If you are looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July, Maine has you covered with many fun for all ages events going on. You can get out and enjoy a craft fair, a car show, or just enjoy some music. Here is a list of a few of the many events towns will be offering around the state. All events will take place on July 4th. Have a fun and safe 4th of July everyone!
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2 1/2 Story Garage in Dedham Destroyed by 4th of July Fire

A large garage on the Hurd Point Road in Dedham is a total loss after a fire on the 4th of July. Dedham Fire Chief Craig Shane told us it took about 30 minutes to knock down the blaze that could be seen for miles, but about 4 1/2 hours before they cleared the scene. The 2 1/2 story garage was completely destroyed by the fire. Thanks to the work of firefighters, the house sustained minimal damage to a couple of windows.
DEDHAM, ME
wgan.com

Shooting at Lewiston intersection leaves one man injured

Police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles at an intersection in Lewiston. Lewiston police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Main Street around 10:20 p.m. Friday. Investigators said the shooter was inside of a vehicle and shot at another vehicle in the intersection. The...
LEWISTON, ME
House Digest

A $800K Lakefront Cabin In Maine Comes With Its Own Private Island

For those who long to lounge by the lakefront and listen to the gentle waves lap up against the dock as the serenity of nature surrounds you, we might just have the dream property for you. If you've spent your time visiting various lakeside Airbnb and want to make your move to the shores more permanent, then a lake house in central Maine could be perfect for you. Located on Cobbosseecontee Lake — one of Maine's largest lakes — there is an opportunity not only to buy a prime piece of lakeside property but just so happens to be an entire island that you could make into your private, nature-filled home.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews on scene of apartment fire in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Crews have been on the scene of an apartment fire in Standish since 4:15 a.m. Monday. The address is 1159 Pequawket Trail, or Route 113. According to dispatchers, no one is hurt. Second- and third-floor apartment units were destroyed. The cause for the fire has not...
STANDISH, ME

