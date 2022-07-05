ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park Shooter Robert “Bobby” Crimo III Traced From DNA Found At Scene On Rifle

By Mike Jenkins
 2 days ago
The 22-year-old man arrested in the Highland Park shooting on July 4, 2022, was reportedly traced by authorities who took a sample of DNA from the rifle found at the scene, NBC 5 reported in a live blog of the events.

On Monday, Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 22, was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt around the Chicago suburb where a mass shooting left at least six dead and 38 injured.

Highland Park police chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over the 22-year-old about five miles north of the shooting scene, several hours after authorities released the man’s photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago was assisting the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force in Illinois with the search for Crimo.

According to NBC 5 Chicago , Crimo’s identity was first made known to authorities because of the DNA collected from the rifle uncovered at the scene.

The man was identified due to the rapid trace by the ATF, which took DNA recovered from the rifle found at the scene.

Federal agents conduct such traces to identify when, where and to whom the gun was last sold.

They also found the 22-year-old’s extensive online presence, which contains “disturbing” imagery, videos, and posts.

BREAKING: New video in showing the apparent arrest of Crimo in Lake Forest. 🎥: Ryan Lerman @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/RjIjTF3Z4y

— Tre Ward ABC 7 (@TreWardTV) July 4, 2022

President Joe Biden said he was “shocked,” but grateful for first responders in wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park.

“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day,” Biden said. “As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her “heart aches for the people of Highland Park” in a statement released Tuesday, adding that “we must continue to lift up this community, the victims, and their families in prayer.”

“Thanks to the heroic efforts of law enforcement, a person of interest in the horrific Highland Park mass shooting is in custody. I hope this provides a bit of solace to those who are deeply grieving tonight in the wake of today’s unspeakable tragedy,” Lightfoot said.

Stephen Williams
1d ago

looks like a respectful dependable modern youth educated by Marxist Dept. of Education...I would not sell him a rubber band gun

