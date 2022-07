A 16-year-old girl was wounded as gunfire erupted during an argument between two groups on Long Island late Wednesday, authorities say. The warring groups were fighting -- it's not clear about what -- on Cahill Street in North Amityville around 8:30 p.m. when Suffolk County police say someone fired one shot. The 16-year-old girl, who lives in North Amityville, was hit in the leg, they say.

AMITYVILLE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO