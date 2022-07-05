Florida teenager will have leg amputated after shark bite

While a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy focuses on ensuring food security for students, there are requirements that reach beyond nutrition. Students’ equal access to bathrooms or locker rooms is also a requirement of the new policy in order for schools to continue to receive federal funds for their free student meal programs. Under the policy, transitioning, questioning or transgender students must be able to use bathrooms of the opposite sex that were originally marked for use specifically by boys or girls. Since the 2018-2019 school year, Hernando County schools have served free breakfasts and lunches to all students with revenue provided under the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) program. To continue to participate in this program the Biden Administration requires that schools open girls’ bathrooms to biological males that are questioning their gender identity or who identify as female (and vice versa).

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO