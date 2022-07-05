ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

Florida teenager will have leg amputated after shark bite

Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR KEY, Fla. – A 17-year-old will have her leg amputated on Tuesday, after she suffered a shark bite near Cedar Key last week. Addison Bethea was scalloping in water about five-feet deep when she encountered the shark. She says she tried to fight the...

www.local10.com

WCJB

Amputation surgery postponed for Steinhatchee shark bite victim

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Doctors are delaying the leg amputation surgery for a 17-year-old girl who was bitten by a shark in the waters off Steinhatchee. Addison Bethea was initially scheduled for surgery on Tuesday but it was postponed until Wednesday. Doctors plan to amputate her leg below the knee. They’ll take muscular tissue and skin from the lower leg to wrap around the girl’s femur, making it easier for her to use a prosthesis.
STEINHATCHEE, FL
WCJB

Two arrested after U-Haul chase in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are showing us video of a chase with a runaway U-Haul truck. On June 18th, deputies spotted a U-Haul truck matching the description of one used to steal a motorcycle. Deputies say it took two spike traps to take out all...
MARION COUNTY, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody's in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Mall to close Aug. 30

The Crystal River Mall will close Aug. 30. What happens after that is unknown. City Manager Ken Frink said the mall has been in decline for years so any kind of rejuvenation would be welcome. “If they move forward with redevelopment, it will be a fantastic opportunity for Crystal River,”...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
hernandosun.com

Transgender Bathroom Policy in Hernando County Schools

While a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy focuses on ensuring food security for students, there are requirements that reach beyond nutrition. Students’ equal access to bathrooms or locker rooms is also a requirement of the new policy in order for schools to continue to receive federal funds for their free student meal programs. Under the policy, transitioning, questioning or transgender students must be able to use bathrooms of the opposite sex that were originally marked for use specifically by boys or girls. Since the 2018-2019 school year, Hernando County schools have served free breakfasts and lunches to all students with revenue provided under the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) program. To continue to participate in this program the Biden Administration requires that schools open girls’ bathrooms to biological males that are questioning their gender identity or who identify as female (and vice versa).
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

