ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth fireworks show ends with grass fire

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig crowds in Fort Worth left a July 4th...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth cancels Fourth of July fireworks display due to grass fires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- It was a busy night for North Texas firefighters as they responded to several grass fires caused by Fourth of July fireworks and dry conditions. A large fire happened last night at the Panther Island Pavilion. The show was cancelled just a fourth of the way through. The Fort Worth Fire Department says they ended the show out of an abundance of caution because of concerns of damage to additional tubes used to shoot off the firework display. Once visitors began to leave the area, the pyrotechnic technicians and the Fort Worth Fire Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit reviewed the tubes. They discharged the remaining fireworks display at midnight. FWFD said as of late Monday night, they received 800 fire calls, 77 of which were grass fires between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. 
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Grass Fire
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 children hospitalized after Fort Worth apartment fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - Firefighters rescued two children from a burning apartment in Fort Worth. The fire started early Sunday at an apartment complex on Meadowbrook Gardens Drive, which is on the city’s east side. When firefighters arrived, they learned that a man and two children had escaped through...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Suspect in Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Dies

A 31-year-old suspect in a June 29 Fort Worth officer-involved shooting has died, Tarrant County Medical Office confirms. The shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Lackland Road and came after Alejandro Cornelio Molina, armed with a shotgun, had attempted to take children from their home.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to stabbing call, at least 1 person barricaded

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police responded to a cutting call at about 3:42 p.m. on July 4 at a house on Morningside Drive.Two victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries before the standoff began. Police said there are multiple victims and at least one person is inside a structure, refusing to come out. This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy