OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue police announced two license plate readers in the city Tuesday as the department continues to have public safety as a top priority. The license plate readers were installed at Ft. Crook Road North at Chandler and 15th Street & Cornhusker according to the release. It’s reported the readers will be used to finding cars that are in connection to police investigations and complaints.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO