ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gas Prices are Down in Iowa

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- The average price for gas in Iowa has fallen another 3.1 cents per gallon in the las week....

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Storm headed into southwest MN, northwest Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heads up, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. The storm that passed through eastern South Dakota is headed your way. KELOLAND Meteorologists said as of 3:56 p.m. CT, a system near Chandler, Minnesota, had started ahead of a main system that brought strong winds and hail to southwestern Minnesota. That early system in Chandler produced baseball size hail near Lake Wilson.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

This Study Should Make Iowans Mad

I recently found a study from Wallet Hub which talked about the best cities in America to celebrate the 4th of July. There was not a single city in Iowa that cracked their top 100 list. What a joke. There's a town in Iowa, literally called Independence. I understand Iowa might not have cities with a population of over 1 million people but that shouldn't stop Wallet Hub from showing us some love.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Traffic
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Seen All of These License Plates on Iowa Roadways? [PHOTOS]

When my fiance and I first moved here 4 months ago, from Minnesota, one thing we both noticed in our first few months was how many different license plate designs there are on the roadways in Iowa. In Minnesota, you'll occasionally see one that stands out but for the most part, everyone has the standard white one with a little bit of blue on it.
IOWA STATE
2022 Election Expert

Iowa to vote on 1 ballot measure in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Iowa in 2022. Description: Adds a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Last Night’s Storm May be Classified as Iowa’s 3rd Derecho in 3 Years

(Radio Iowa) The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa last (Tuesday) night -might- be classified as another derecho, what would be the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line wind storm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa planning for the next drought

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Iowa's drought conditions have improved overall compared to last year, but even with that low level of concern, the state is already planning for the next drought. They're hoping to create a long-term drought plan with help from Iowans. Unlike rain storms where water levels...
IOWA FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
travelwithsara.com

Six Iowa Destinations You Need To Explore This Summer

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by the Iowa Lottery. All opinions are mine and nobody else’s. Summertime is in full swing and it’s time to get out and explore Iowa. My home state is filled with fun opportunities in many different places. Here are six of my favorite Iowa summer destinations that you need to explore this summer.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Making Transition To Cashless System

(Des Moines, IA) — Well over half of the purchases for food, beverages, and other items at last year’s Iowa State Fair were done electronically — and Gary Slater, the General Manager and C-E-O of the fair, says expects that to increase for this year’s event. In 2014, there was significant push-back when the Iowa State Fair announced a cashless system for buying food during that year’s State Fair and the plan was abandoned as a result. But Slater says last year they switched to a system where every vendor has at least one register that accepts credit cards. Various surveys indicate at least 80 percent of Americans make cashless purchases today. Slater made those comments during a recent appearance on the Iowa P-B-S program “Iowa Today.”
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Where’s the Highest Point in the State of Iowa?

Let's face it, compared to most states, Iowa seems pretty flat. It doesn't have any mountains, or large rolling hills, like its neighbor to the west, South Dakota. The closest thing the Hawkeye state has in comparison would be the Loess Hills, which are beautiful, but not very big compared to what other states have to offer.
IOWA STATE
Vox

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Did You Know Iowa is Home to a Unique Aquatic Animal

While here in Iowa we're known to have more hogs than humans, the Hawkeye State is home to many unique animals. And no, not just critters that are commonly known for their meat. The animal that pops up in Iowa without many people being aware of its existence is the...
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Dangerous Heat Expected in Central Iowa Tuesday

BOONE, Iowa—Clear skies will allow temperatures to rise quickly Tuesday with air temperature expected to be well into the upper 90’s. Dew Point will also be high, into the upper 70’s which will give Central Iowa a tropical feel. The Heat Advisory will be in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening.
clayandmilk.com

Third cohort of Iowa G2M Accelerator announced

The Iowa Go-To-Market (G2M) Accelerator has announced the three startups that will participate in its third cohort. The following companies have been accepted into the June 2022 G2M cohort:. Janas Materials (Ames) — Janas Materials is developing sustainable technology for the coating industry, including a type of additive that can...
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Derecho Part 2!? Hopefully Not!

Several reports appearing from news outlets, like our friends at KWWL, are bracing for some possible serious weather issues: Showers/storms are likely. The threat for severe weather is between 5 PM and midnight. Damaging winds are possible with the severe storms. Locally heavy rain with the storms as well. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts. News outlets are currently monitoring the possibility for severe weather this evening (Tuesday 7/5) and into the overnight hours. As of now large hail, isolated tornadoes, and damaging winds are all possible with this system.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ghost cars causing Iowans to receive false traffic tickets

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy