San Jose, CA

City Officials To Break Ground On Newbury Park Tuesday

SFGate
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE (BCN) San Jose city leaders will be on hand Tuesday to break ground on Newbury Park, a site within the mixed-use residential area that will boost the recreational needs of the neighborhood, officials said. The development is located on...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Crews Respond To Vegetation Fire Near Story Road

SAN JOSE (BCN) Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire near Story Road in San Jose on Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 10:34 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Remillard Court. No injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze, and San...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police investigate after 9-year-old dies in Bay Area pool

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) A 9-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in a Mountain View apartment complex pool, police said. The apparent drowning was reported by a caller about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. While emergency crews were en route, dispatchers provided CPR instructions to the caller. Life-saving efforts were continued when crews arrived and the boy was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Newbury Park, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
SFGate

9-year-old injured in Northern California train crash dies

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train...
BRENTWOOD, CA
#Bay City#Bcn
SFGate

Large Tree Blocking Intersection In Hillsdale Neighborhood

SAN MATEO (BCN) No injuries were reported after a large tree fell and blocked an intersection in San Mateo's Hillsdale neighborhood on Monday morning. The tree came down near 36th Avenue and Edison Street, police said. "This large tree clearly wanted its independence and decided to break free across 36th...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash Reported On Sb Highway 17

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning on southbound state Highway 17 near Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 7:09 a.m. on southbound Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road. The crash was still affecting southbound traffic as of 8 a.m....
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Injured

STOCKTON (BCN) A 26-year-old man was shot and injured in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said the man was in the area of Airport Way at Duck Creek when a person approached him and opened fire. Police responded to the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. The man was...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest 2 Adults, 2 Juveniles In Robbery, Car Theft

PALO ALTO (BCN) Police arrested four people suspected in a strong-armed robbery at a grocery story Saturday night in Palo Alto. Police found the suspects -- two adults and two juveniles, all males -- in a stolen car not far from the store and within minutes of the crime, police said in a statement issued Wednesday by Palo Alto Police Department.
SFGate

Arrest made following armed robbery outside Bay Area Trader Joe’s

A teen and two minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of an armed robbery outside the Trader Joe’s store in Danville, police said. On Friday, Danville police were dispatched to Trader Joe’s, at 85 Railroad Ave. in Danville, around 4:36 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery, officials said. According to a Facebook post shared by the Danville Police Department, the victim said that he was held at gunpoint at the Trader Joe’s parking lot just as he was exiting his car. The report adds that two suspects seized the victim’s “personal property” and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle in which the third suspect waited.
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

How Ann Getty built the look of American money in San Francisco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the dawn of a new decade and a new era—a day early in 1960—as J. Paul Getty marched through the Tudor labyrinth of Sutton Place. Twenty-three miles southwest of London, it had been built 440 years earlier by a courtier of Henry VIII. Just now, after Getty acquired it from the Duke of Sutherland, it had been rebooted as the nerve center of Getty’s worldwide petroleum empire, and his 72-room home. Telex machines clattered with reports of stock market gyrations on Wall Street and the flow of oil from Arabian deserts. Bustling about were members of Getty’s executive and domestic staffs, the latter headed by Francis Bullimore, his unimpeachable butler.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Stabbed To Death Monday Night

EAST PALO ALTO (BCN) Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the scene.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Police Seize Narcotics, Cash From Suspected Drug Dealers

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police at the San Francisco Police Southern Station arrested two suspected drug dealers on Friday and one on Saturday, netting narcotics and cash both times, police said Monday. On Friday, officers encountered and arrested two suspects near 7th and Minna streets south of Market Street. From the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

