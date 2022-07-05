ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Azusa man suffers serious injuries due to fireworks explosion

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30apKp_0gVAMtWX00

Montebello man killed, Azusa man injured in illegal fireworks accidents 01:49

A man was hospitalized following a fireworks explosion in Azusa Monday evening.

According to authorities, the man was reportedly lighting fireworks in the 18000 block of Glenlyn Drive at around 9 p.m.

He suffered several lacerations to his face and arms, as well as bad burns. However, his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment.

Footage from the scene showed the man hunched over in pain as he was tended to at the scene of the incident.

San Dimas Sheriff's Station investigators were still unsure if the man was using the fireworks legally or not, as they continued their investigation into Tuesday morning.

In Montebello, a similar incident left a man dead after an illegal firework explosion killed him .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Investigators: ‘7-year-old girl fell from window leading to death’

Investigators are saying they believe the child killed on Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass over the weekend fell out of a moving-car window, leading to her death. In a news release distributed on Wednesday morning, officials reiterated many of the details they had reported earlier in the week regarding the investigation, but added the age of the child — a 7-year-old girl — and some details on how they believe she exited the vehicle.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Montebello, CA
Accidents
City
Azusa, CA
City
Montebello, CA
Azusa, CA
Crime & Safety
Azusa, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Montebello, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 7-Year-Old Falls Out Of Moving Vehicle

A mother was arrested after her child allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Saturday, and was fatally struck by several vehicles, CHP officials said in an update Wednesday. The 7-year-old victim is believed to have fallen out of a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on the northbound 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Violent Crime#Accident
CBS LA

Family of Westminster hit-and-run victim speaks out

The family of a woman who was hit by an SUV while walking her dogs in Westminster is desperate for justice, saying that the victim, beloved dog trainer Karina Garnat has been holding on for dear life in the hospital, while the hit-and-run driver is still free. CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Westminster woman walking 3 dogs victim of hit-and-run Wednesday"At her own expense, the dogs all made it away unscathed," the victim's brother-in-law, Andrej Krecov, said of the three dogs who were not struck by the hit-and-run driver. The tragic incident occurred in on the morning of Wednesday, June 29. Garnat was walking...
WESTMINSTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Fourth of July firework crashes through Gardena home

A home was damaged after a Fourth of July firework flew through the roof of it Monday. The moment, captured on cell phone video, was terrifying to watch back for homeowner Jose Luna, who was in his backyard when the firework exploded in his daughter's bedroom in Gardena. "When I...
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

Woman struck and killed on 10 Freeway near Holt Avenue in West Covina

A woman was fatally hit while walking along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 12:45 a.m. near the Holt Avenue off-ramp, as the woman walked along the slow lane. She was pronounced dead after the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle. According to a witness statement obtained by California Highway Patrol investigators, the woman was wearing dark clothing.The same witness said that the woman was down in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell near the right shoulder of the roadway.CHP said that the driver of the truck had gotten out of his vehicle for a moment before getting back into his truck and driving away. A Sigalert was placed into effect at around 1 a.m for the No. 4 and No. 5 lanes until about 5 a.m. 
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist shot on 110 Freeway in South Pasadena

An investigation was underway in South Pasadena early Thursday morning, after a motorcyclist was shot while riding along the 110 Freeway. The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately known, though he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle even after the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.Los Angeles Police Department officers first made contact with the victim late Wednesday at around 11: 30 p.m. after the rider reported the shooting. California Highway Patrol officers were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.He was not sure when or where exactly he was shot at, though investigators believe it occurred somewhere between Marmion Way and Orange Grove Avenue along the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. They were investigating if the shots could have come from another person driving on the freeway, standing on the side of the road or even on an overpass. Investigators also located a bullet hole in the gas tank of the bike. Officers are hoping that someone else who may have been driving along the freeway at the same time could come forward with any additional information.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Firework explosion leaves man dead in Montebello

A 42-year-old man was killed when a firework exploded during a Fourth of July celebration in Montebello Monday night. The incident was reported on the 1400 block of Germain Drive around 6:30 p.m. The unidentified man sustained serious injuries as a result of attempting to use an illegal firework, a news release from the City […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
23K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy