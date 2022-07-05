ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overall confidence in US institutions at record low: Gallup

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Overall confidence in U.S. institutions hit an all-time low in a Gallup poll released Tuesday, with only 27 percent of Americans expressing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in 14 major U.S. institutions.

Gallup noted that the finding is 3 points below the prior low in 2014, adding that trust in major institutions has been in trouble for the past 15 years.

The presidency, Supreme Court, Congress, small business and the military are among the 14 institutions Gallup lists in its survey.

The presidency, Supreme Court and Congress all saw all-time lows in confidence, the survey giant noted.

As Americans continue to deal with record inflation, the presidency saw a 15-point drop in confidence compared to last year’s 23 percent.

Pollsters recorded at least a 10-point drop in confidence in the presidency from respondents from both political parties compared to last year.

Congress, meanwhile, saw a 5-point drop, to 7 percent.

The poll, which was was conducted before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, found an 11-point decrease in confidence in the court, to 25 percent.

The Supreme Court saw a double-digit loss in confidence from independents and Democrats, but no change among Republicans, according to pollsters.

Republicans lost more confidence than other parties in banks and expressed double-digit losses in confidence in the police and military, the survey found.

Organized religions saw a double-digit drop in confidence among independents, a small drop from Republicans and no change from Democrats.

The only institutions that registered confidence from a majority of Americans were small businesses and the military.

The survey was conducted from June 1 to June 20 among 1,015 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Comments / 19

British American
2d ago

confident democrats and their rank and file supporters want America to fail and devolve into a Marxist society. Any desention is just gaslighting from domestic terrorists.

Reply
11
Matthew Dantuma
2d ago

this newspaper is a joke. argue about how horrible trump is and than post something like this. you people clearly haven't put 2 and 2 together yet

Reply(1)
7
Gary Fulciniti
2d ago

the writing has been on the wall for a long time with these career politicians trying to make millions of dollars selling out the country both parties are to blame. at this point it is majority democrats trying to destroy the country. now they are calling themselves democrat socialist. The United States is a Constitutional Republic with a democracy to elect the officials. the problem I see if democrats are pushing for illegal aliens to vote. the right to vote is an American citizens right only not a foreigner's right.

Reply(2)
6
The Hill

