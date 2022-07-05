ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant THE...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Corson, western Campbell, northeastern Dewey and northwestern Walworth Counties through 845 AM CDT/745 AM MDT/ At 817 AM CDT/717 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kenel to 6 miles north of Promise. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kenel around 720 AM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mobridge, Pollock, Blackfoot, New Everets Resort, Indian Creek Rec Area and Revheim Bay Rec Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Campbell; Corson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT/1130 AM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central South Dakota, including the following counties, Campbell and Corson. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT /1130 AM MDT/. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 926 AM CDT /826 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen and an additional inch of rain is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kenel, Mahto, northern Lake Oahe and eastern Standing Rock Nation. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy