At T.S. Smith & Sons, generations have been accompanied by change, yet pride in the product remains the law of the land. Interview by Ian Post | Photography by Pamela Aquilani. Right along Route 13 in Bridgeville, some of the Peninsula’s best peaches can be found at Delmarva’s oldest commercial apple orchard, T.S. Smith & Sons. With his market, vintage trucks, you-pick fields and playground area surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland, owner Charlie Smith and I talked about his family’s historic orchard. While some Sussex friends may know T.S. Smith & Sons for their annual participation in the Apple Scrapple Festival, Charlie clearly prides himself on the quality of his family’s peaches.

BRIDGEVILLE, DE ・ 18 HOURS AGO