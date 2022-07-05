ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Most $850 relief checks have now gone out to Mainers

By Maine Public
 2 days ago

Nearly 70% of the Maine residents expected to be eligible for inflation relief payments have either received them or will shortly, according to Gov. Janet Mills' budget office. A spokesperson for the...

Irene Brown
1d ago

What about those of us who don’t have enough income to file taxes. Seniors often don’t, but we still have to pay for everything. Where’s our compensation?

Bobbi Daggett
1d ago

I didn't get mine either..everyone I know got theirs! Probably won't get one bc Mills don't like me either, sadly! :(

