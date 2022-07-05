Most $850 relief checks have now gone out to Mainers

In 2015, a few years after Apphia Kamanda moved to Maine from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, her English teacher suggested she check out a new nonprofit that was training refugees, asylum seekers, and new citizens to become industrial stitchers. It was a perfect fit for Kamanda, who earned her degree in fashion design in Congo, so she joined the first-ever class at what’s now called Common Threads of Maine. Around the same time, Jo Bell moved to Maine from Washington State. A former stitcher turned nonprofit administrator, Bell came on as a Common Threads instructor in 2020. Four months later, Kamanda became her assistant instructor.
Comments / 12