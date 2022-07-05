ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Azusa man suffers serious injuries due to fireworks explosion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was hospitalized following a fireworks explosion in Azusa Monday evening. According to authorities, the man was reportedly lighting fireworks in the 18000 block fo Glenlyn Drive...

signalscv.com

Investigators: ‘7-year-old girl fell from window leading to death’

Investigators are saying they believe the child killed on Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass over the weekend fell out of a moving-car window, leading to her death. In a news release distributed on Wednesday morning, officials reiterated many of the details they had reported earlier in the week regarding the investigation, but added the age of the child — a 7-year-old girl — and some details on how they believe she exited the vehicle.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 7-Year-Old Falls Out Of Moving Vehicle

A mother was arrested after her child allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Saturday, and was fatally struck by several vehicles, CHP officials said in an update Wednesday. The 7-year-old victim is believed to have fallen out of a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on the northbound 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 2 at about 10:07 p.m., deputies from the Highland Station, and medical personnel from CalFire and American Medical Response, went to the area of Baseline Street and McKinley Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a 56-year-old man unresponsive and lying in the middle of Baseline. The victim suffered critical injuries and was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man’s body found in park

A homicide investigation is being launched by Anaheim police detectives in the aftermath of a body being found in a park on Tuesday. According to the APD, patrol officers and Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel were summoned around 7 a.m. to Ponderosa Park on Haster Street regarding an “unresponsive male.”
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Fourth of July firework crashes through Gardena home

A home was damaged after a Fourth of July firework flew through the roof of it Monday. The moment, captured on cell phone video, was terrifying to watch back for homeowner Jose Luna, who was in his backyard when the firework exploded in his daughter's bedroom in Gardena. "When I...
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

A man was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off the side of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount and went down an embankment. The crash was reported about 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Carlos Hernandez, 22, of Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez, of Long Beach, as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Wednesday in Paramount. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue [...]
PARAMOUNT, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Argument in Azusa Leads To Shooting July 4

AZUSA - A man received injuries considered not life-threatening after a reported argument led to him being shot Monday night. The man who was shot, and at least one suspect, began arguing outside of a liquor store in the area of Arrow Highway and Lark Ellen Avenue. Police were called around 9:50 p.m.
AZUSA, CA

