Azusa man suffers serious injuries due to fireworks explosion

Investigators are saying they believe the child killed on Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass over the weekend fell out of a moving-car window, leading to her death. In a news release distributed on Wednesday morning, officials reiterated many of the details they had reported earlier in the week regarding the investigation, but added the age of the child — a 7-year-old girl — and some details on how they believe she exited the vehicle.
The family of an 8-year-old girl from Riverside said she was seriously injured after a cellphone flew into her face on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain Saturday. Evie Evans and her family are season pass holders. It was their first time going to the Valencia amusement park this summer.
A mother was arrested after her child allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Saturday, and was fatally struck by several vehicles, CHP officials said in an update Wednesday. The 7-year-old victim is believed to have fallen out of a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on the northbound 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.
On Tuesday, officials with the California Highway Patrol reported the death of a 39-year-old motorcyclist after a crash on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center. The single-vehicle incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities said the victim, Erik Mortensen of Idyllwild, was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson when he...
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 2 at about 10:07 p.m., deputies from the Highland Station, and medical personnel from CalFire and American Medical Response, went to the area of Baseline Street and McKinley Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a 56-year-old man unresponsive and lying in the middle of Baseline. The victim suffered critical injuries and was pronounced deceased.
An 11-year-old girl who was on life support after an ATV hit-and-run crash in Apple Valley over the weekend died on Wednesday morning, her family said. Christina “Tina” Bird was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m., after being hospitalized July 2, her uncle told KTLA. Her 12-year-old friend Jacob Martinez also died in the incident. The […]
TERRIFYING footage shows an intruder staring at sleeping victims as it was revealed that the suspect now faces a rape charge. The chilling video was released weeks before police announced that Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, was arrested and connected to multiple crimes. San Bernardino cops warned of Cifuentes while sharing...
A homicide investigation is being launched by Anaheim police detectives in the aftermath of a body being found in a park on Tuesday. According to the APD, patrol officers and Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel were summoned around 7 a.m. to Ponderosa Park on Haster Street regarding an “unresponsive male.”
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an Anaheim park early Tuesday. The man was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. at Ponderosa Park and was declared dead at the scene, Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA. Officials later determined the victim had suffered trauma, Carringer said without elaborating. His cause of […]
A home was damaged after a Fourth of July firework flew through the roof of it Monday. The moment, captured on cell phone video, was terrifying to watch back for homeowner Jose Luna, who was in his backyard when the firework exploded in his daughter's bedroom in Gardena. "When I...
A man was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off the side of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount and went down an embankment. The crash was reported about 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Carlos Hernandez, 22, of Long...
AZUSA - A man received injuries considered not life-threatening after a reported argument led to him being shot Monday night. The man who was shot, and at least one suspect, began arguing outside of a liquor store in the area of Arrow Highway and Lark Ellen Avenue. Police were called around 9:50 p.m.
