TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Public Health Department is currently looking for more people to take their 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment Survey. According to the county, the assessment identifies key health needs and issues through comprehensive data collection and analysis. The assessment allows the health department to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan to address public health problems occurring in Tioga County.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO