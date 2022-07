COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio has a new state-wide criminal database that will make filing warrants, protection orders and background checks easier. The eWarrant interface is a shared information system that is free to use by courts and law enforcement. It simplifies the process of uploading warrant and protection order information into Ohio’s Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which are the background-check systems that prevent gun sales to wanted criminals and lets police know who has an outstanding warrant.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO