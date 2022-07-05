ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odon, IN

Crews Dispatched to Monday Evening Fire in Odon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in Odon last night. The fire...

