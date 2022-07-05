Crews Dispatched to Monday Evening Fire in Odon

ODON – Firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire at 307 South Grove Street in Odon Monday at 10 p.m. The flames were believed to have originated behind a dryer in the home. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.
PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — A truck left the roadway off Highway 12 in Prairie Creek and burst into flames on the side of the road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. According to reports, there were no injuries. Piney Point Fire Department and Mercy EMS responded to the scene. The...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A couple initially thought that the burning, smokey smell in their home was coming from overcooked food in the oven, but they would quickly learn that a fire had sparked in their attic. That’s according to Terre Haute Fire Department Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, who says the fire caused […]
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy, when firefighters arrived they found a […]
One person was injured during a single vehicle crash last night in Washington. The accident was reported just after 9:15 pm on I-69 near mile marker 58. According to a police report, a car had struck a guardrail and the driver was thrown to the back seat. The female driver...
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews worked for several hours to clear the trailer of an overturned semi in Gibson County. Dispatchers tell us the accident happened just after 7 a.m. Crews were still working to clear the trailer when we drove by around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on...
Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a crossover closure on US 41 near Oaktown. Beginning on or around Monday, July 11th, a crossover at the intersection of US 41 and County Road 1100 NE will be closed. This closure is one mile south of Oaktown and will allow crews...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One business is trying to pick up the pieces after its food truck was vandalized over the weekend. Anna's Hands Food Truck is located on 25th street in the parking lot of Recharge Church. The owner says a friend alerted her Saturday morning that something...
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an investigation has been opened after a crash left an 85-year-old victim dead in Warrick County. Deputies say the crash happened on SR 68 near Bethel Camp Road around 3:09 p.m. today. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office believes the driver was traveling...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a planned crossover closure on US 41 near Oaktown. The closure will begin on or around July 11 at the intersection of US 41 and County Road 1100 NE. It will last one mile south of Oaktown and allow for construction crews to build a new concrete and pavement crossover.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were injured following what police say was an alcohol related single-vehicle crash into a tree. According to police, the crash happened at approximately 3:24 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 14th and Chase streets. A GMC Sierra was reportedly speeding northbound on 14th street. According to the […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been charged with multiple offenses after police say he fired a gun into a relative’s home. According to a THPD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of Blakely and Wabash at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say, John Lyman, 49, fired multiple shots […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy is reporting that customers in Terre Haute along Wabash Avenue could experience a power outage Tuesday afternoon due to an emergency repair. According to Duke Energy Spokesman Rick Burger, a wooden cross arm needs to be replaced, which will result in power...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved northern Vigo County landmark has seen better days. We're talking about the local phenomenon known as "the tree in the middle of the road." You may be familiar with it, it's on Greencastle Road near Rosedale. The tree means a lot to folks...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There is some major development coming to Vigo County. Three motions were passed at Wednesday evening's area planning meeting. First, the committee approved the location for a new Culver's restaurant. It will be on South U.S. Highway 41 by the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. The former...
MITCHELL, Ind. — On July 4, 1985, a former U.S. Marine was rescued after 54 hours in an Indiana cave. He and a friend were exploring the cave without guides when it flooded with rainwater. One of the men was swept outside of the cave by a powerful current....
45-year-old Anthony Clark of Washington was arrested Wednesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. The current jail population is at 158.
