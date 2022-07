BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The Office of the Public Defender hosts an Open House day to invite the community to formally meet Chief Lisa Parker on July 7, 2022. As Chief Parker steps into her second year, she will be sharing the vision of the Public Defender’s office. The community are welcomed to come and meet the Chief and hear all that is happening in the office. For those interested in attending, the event will be held at the Southern University Law Center.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO