Cache Valley residents are being warned by the Logan Police Department about an increase in panhandling around the valley. On Tuesday, the Logan Police Department published a Facebook post highlighting the act of panhandling around the valley, urging residents not to support it. The department says that there has been a large increase in panhandlers throughout the past few years and many of those doing it are from out of the area, traveling into the valley just to ask for money.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO