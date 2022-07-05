ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Activists protest over Spain's San Fermin bull-run festival

By IRENE YAGÜE
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Dozens of animal rights activists dressed as dinosaurs were chased by fellow activists through the streets of the Spanish city of Pamplona on Tuesday to protest alleged animal cruelty in the world famous San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival. In the protest Tuesday,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tourists walk through Spanish mountains with wolves

A man in a remote corner of southern Spain is running a unique tourist attraction - walking with wolves.Miguel Angel Gonzalez Carrillo has raised three litters of wolves, and offers small groups the opportunity to walk with the animals in Instincion, a municipality in Andalusia's Almeria province.Gonzalez Carrillo also takes his pack of wolves into cities to work with people with autism and Alzheimer's disease.According to the Spanish Inventory of Land Animals there are approximately 2,000 Iberian wolves in Spain.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonDame Kelly Holmes attends first London Pride since coming out as gayPreserved ‘vintage’ Burger King restaurant found behind a wall in US mall
ANIMALS
UPI News

Six injured in first day of Pamplona running of the bulls

July 7 (UPI) -- Six people including one American were injured during the annual running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona Thursday. The American suffered a broken arm, while the five remaining victims, all from Spain, were taken to the hospital with various injuries.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of revelers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional “chupinazo” firework was ignited to start the San Fermín bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rain did nothing to dampen the atmosphere as crowds, nearly all dressed in the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with red sash and neckerchief, crammed the tiny town hall square for the noon event. After the firework exploded, the revelers continued spraying each other with red wine. The highlight of the nine-day festival is the early morning “encierros,” or bull runs, starting on Thursday, when thousands of thrill seekers scramble like mad to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring. Spectators watch from balconies and the wooden barricades set up to line the course. The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing and cultural entertainment. The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” Before the pandemic made it impossible to hold in 2020 and 2021, it hadn’t been suspended since the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Animal Rights Activists#Catalonia#Animal Cruelty#Pamplona#Spanish
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Revelry and protests as Spanish bull festival returns

Thousands of Spaniards filled the streets of Pamplona to mark the return of the San Fermín bull festival. The annual event, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions, is known for its daily running of the bulls. Before the start of this year's festival, animal...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
US News and World Report

High School on Fire: Violent Protests by Kids Rock Chile

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - As Chilean school kids start winter vacation, they leave behind a semester marked by violence. Several high schools around Santiago were taken over by students; one was set on fire while hooded youths clashed with police and burned city buses. In June, the prestigious Internado Nacional Barros...
WORLD
SFGate

South African president decries deaths of 21 teens in tavern

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. EAST LONDON, South Africa (AP) — The deaths of 21 teenagers in a nightclub tragedy is a crime and South African officials must increase steps to prevent alcohol from being illegally sold to youths, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Anger, pain at vigil for migrants who died in tractor trailer in Texas

Dozens of people held a vigil for 51 migrants who died when they were abandoned in a suffocatingly hot tractor-trailer in Texas near the border with Mexico. At the vigil people formed a circle and took turns speaking, asking US authorities to change their immigration policy or calling on others to pray for the dead migrants.
TEXAS STATE
LiveScience

Hernán Cortés: Conqueror of the Aztecs

Hernán Cortés was a Spanish conquistador, or conqueror, who is best remembered for conquering the Aztec Empire in 1521 and claiming Mexico for Spain. He also helped colonize Cuba and became a governor of New Spain, a vast area that included large parts of North, Central and South America, as well as several Pacific island archipelagos.
SPAIN

Comments / 0

Community Policy