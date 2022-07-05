ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Costco limiting gasoline sales to members only in New Jersey

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixBXF_0gVAKINQ00
Before Tuesday, New Jersey motorists who weren't Costco members could still fill up their tanks at one of the retailer's 15 gas stations in the state. Getty Images

Costco has begin limiting gas sales in New Jersey to those who pay membership fees to the big-box retailer.

Starting on Tuesday, motorists in the Garden State who aren’t Costco members won’t be able to fill up their tanks at one of the store’s gas stations.

Costco, which normally sells gasoline at slightly below-market value, hasn’t yet issued a statement on why it chose to implement the change at this time, when soaring energy prices have pushed the price of gas in New Jersey to an average of $4.81 a gallon.

As of Tuesday, a gallon of regular gasoline at a Costco gas station cost $4.55, which is about 25 cents less than the statewide average for unleaded.

Before the new policy took effect on Tuesday, New Jersey motorists had benefited from discounted gas at Costco fuel stations which sold to anyone regardless of whether they were store members.

In 2004, Costco tried to limit gas sales to only those who pay the $60-a-year membership fee, but New Jersey state lawmakers said the move was illegal. This time, however, Trenton officials will not stand in the way of the members-only perk.

“The practice of offering members-only gasoline sales does not violate any of New Jersey’s consumer protection laws,” Steve Barnes, a spokesperson for the state’s Division of Consumer Affairs, told NJ Advance Media.

Costco’s new policy was first announced to drivers at the pumps of 15 Costco gas stations throughout the state last month, according to the outlet

According to GasBuddy.com, two Costco gas stations were among the 15 stations that offered the cheapest fuel in New Jersey last week.

Gas prices in New Jersey and nationwide have dipped somewhat in the last two weeks, with the current average price of $4.81 down 15 cents from a month ago. The modest dip is still a far cry from a year ago, when the nationwide average of a gallon of gas cost $3.13.

Several states have seen gas prices fall by as much as 14 cents due to a drop in demand, but over the July 4th weekend oil prices ticked up again due to fears of supply constraints.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, fell by half a percent to $108 a barrel while Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped by more than 1.5% to $112 per barrel as of early Tuesday morning.

The spike in oil and gas prices are being blamed on supply chain disruptions as well as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which have also contributed to soaring levels of inflation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
AOL Corp

How gas prices are actually determined

The financial press had plenty to report on in the first half of 2022, with inflation rising to its highest levels in over 40 years, stocks falling into a bear market and cryptocurrency crashing. But the news item that perhaps had the most direct impact on the vast majority of American consumers was the shocking rise in the price of gasoline. In June 2021, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.09, according to data from AAA, but as of June 2022, it had topped $5. That marks a gain of over 60% in a single year. While most Americans feel the pain at the pump, many aren’t aware of exactly what goes into the price of gasoline. Here’s a closer look.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Nj Advance Media
Autoweek.com

Gas Prices Are Coming Down, but for How Long?

National gasoline price average declines a bit from the June highs, after peaking above the $5.00 mark shortly after Memorial Day weekend. July has traditionally been the heaviest month for demand, AAA notes, even if the big holiday travel weekends usually see the highest price spikes. There is some disagreement...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
TIME

$5 Gas Isn't Changing How Often Americans Drive

Coming off the July 4th holiday weekend, the average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline stands at $4.80, according to AAA. But that’s unlikely to keep Americans from hitting the open road this summer. In theory, drivers are willing to adjust their daily driving routines and road...
TRAFFIC
Bridget Mulroy

New Jersey's Bendix Diner Named One of the Best in the United States

The Famous Bendix Diner.(@BleachersMusic/Instagram) Without a doubt, there is nothing more "New Jersey" than the diners. New Jersey has given diners their iconic ambiance. Yes, the state is also famous for other food: blueberries, tomatoes, and unlimited combinations of egg sandwiches, but New Jersey inarguably deserves credit for the retro-themed restaurants with the same, but different variations of comfort food.
Money

5 Facts That Show How Painful Gas Prices Are Now

Gas prices just keep soaring. The national average price as of Tuesday is $4.92 — an all-time record and a major contributor to an inflation rate above 8%. Unfortunately, drivers aren’t likely to see relief anytime soon. “After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every...
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

COVID cases rising in NYC; BA.5 becomes dominant subvariant

NEW YORK - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominating the United States.In New York City, meanwhile, new COVID cases are on the rise.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsParts of Queens have positivity rates over 24%.Citywide transmission rates are back at the highest levels we've seen since May.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy