Detroit, MI

Detroit police searching for missing 18-year-old man with autism

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Lx5S_0gVAKHUh00

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 18-year-old who has autism.

Police say Robert Perkins III was last seen at his home  in the 15400 block of Ferguson on July 4 at 5:58 p.m. He was reportedly wearing a gray “Good Guys Chuckle” shirt, gray basketball shorts, white socks, black shoes and was carrying a blue backpack.

He is described as a Black male, about 5’6” and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-399-6607.

Comments / 4

 

