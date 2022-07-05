ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary optical illusion will ‘make you hallucinate’ and shrink the room around you

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5pWY_0gVAKFjF00

A shocking optical illusion makes the room around you look like it’s shrinking.

A TikTok magician shared the illusion in a video with over 1.2 million likes and 6.6 million views.

Seany — @seandoesmagic on TikTok — instructed viewers to stare at the red dot in the center of the photo.

“I’m about to hypnotize you and make you hallucinate and think that your room is shrinking,” he said.

The video shows a black-and-white abstract pattern moving outward with a red dot in the center.

Seany, who previously amazed social media with his illusion that turned some people colorblind , told viewers not to take their eyes off the moving dot.

“Feel free to blink if you need to, but just don’t take your eyes off the dot,” he added.

After staring for an additional 10 to 15 more seconds, look away into your room and the walls should seem to be shrinking.

Commenters were amazed to find out it works.

“MY LIVING ROOM WAS SHRINKING,” one commenter exclaimed.

“I’m outside and it still worked,” another said.

“WHY DID THAT ACTUALLY WORK,” a user commented.

Others had varying results.

“Mine was shaking…” one user said.

“My room stretched,” another wrote.

Did your room shrink?

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Optical Illusion#Hallucinate#Red Dot#Tiktok
