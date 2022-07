How cute are these two? For the last couple of weeks, we have been on baby watch at the Benefield house. A pair of cardinals built a nest in the tree directly to the right of our back door and deck. FYI, cardinals are known for building their nests in relatively well-hidden areas. According to BirdFact.com, they will typically tuck their nests "in the fork of branches, shrubs or tangled vine."

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO