Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson named 'deep fantasy sleeper'

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson enters an ambiguous position, which may give him a chance to have relevance in fantasy football during his first season.

While rookie wide receivers are better bets during the second half of the season for fantasy purposes, he was named a deep sleeper by FantasyPros.

Expert Consensus Ranking: WR91

ADP: 264th overall, WR106

I try not to read too much into narratives and rumors. But it’s worth noting that the Giants went out and drafted Robinson in the second round, when he was projected to be a Round 4 pick at best. His skill set also has some overlap with Kadarius Toney, who the trade rumors were circling around briefly. This Giants receiving corps is a mess I don’t want much attachment to. But Robinson’s got a skill set that could make him New York’s version of Deebo Samuel. I’m intrigued.

Even with the down year in 2021, we should expect Kenny Golladay to lead the wide receiver room in targets. The aforementioned Toney will have his chance at a role as well, but it wouldn’t be a shock if Robinson worked himself into a solid role by the midway point of the season.

At WR106 in fantasy football, Robinson can only go up. There are seemingly no expectations for fantasy purposes. But if head coach Brian Daboll can get the offense clicking early, he may find use for the shifty Robinson.

The Kentucky product is a stash in deeper leagues and probably doesn’t warrant being drafted in your typical fantasy league at this point, but there is upside for the rookie.

