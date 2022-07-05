ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Fourth of July tradition continues with annual Butte to Butte run

By KVAL
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — If it's the Fourth of July, that means it's the Butte to Butte!...

ktvl.com

VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VENETA, Ore. -- The population of the small town of Veneta, west of Eugene, is roughly 5,000. That figure is expected to double or triple later this week with the return of the Oregon Country Fair. For the first time since 2019 the Oregon Country Fair will be held near...
Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Meet Chewy, a beautiful hamster who’s the friendliest little gal around!. Chewy is an 8-month-old Syrian hamster with orange and white fur and the sweetest black eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff says she’s one of the most social hamsters ever seen at the shelter, and that she does very well when being handled. She is quite curious and enjoys exploring around her enclosure, chowing down on blueberries and running through tubes.
A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
WALDPORT – A fire that heavily damaged a house in the Bayshore community Saturday night is believed caused by improperly disposed fireworks. Firefighters and volunteers from three departments – Seal Rock, Central Oregon Coast and Yachats – responded to the blaze at 2509 Oceania Drive at 10:13 p.m. Saturday. The fire started next to a shed, which ignited the shed and spread to the back wall of the house. Firefighters knocked down the blaze on the exterior and then entered the house to fight it from the inside.
Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
ELKTON, Ore. -- A pileup of five vehicles and two trailers killed one person and sent two to the hospital yesterday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP says that on July 5 at about 12:30 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 38 when the driver attempted to pass a motor home. Police said that as the Corolla crossed the center line it collided head-on with a westbound Jeep Cherokee. They said the driver of a red dump truck that was following the Cherokee then tried to avoid the wreck by steering into the eastbound lane and crashed through a Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Ford F150. Police say the F150 was moved into the westbound lane and ran into a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with heavy construction equipment.
EUGENE, Ore. -- After being brutally attacked with acid a Eugene woman is breaking her silence, hoping that sharing her story will lead to the arrest of her attacker. Officials with the Eugene police department said the 26-year-old female victim identifies as Native American. The victim said she wanted to remain anonymous, so she asked to be called "A."
LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
