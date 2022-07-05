Fireworks Fuel Patriotism, Community

Maybell, 5, lights a sparkler at Monday celebration.

Maya McFadden Photos Monday fireworks show.

Explosions of colors burst into the sky, lighting up East Rock and beyond, as hundreds of families gathered on the Wilbur Cross football field Monday evening for the city’s annual Fourth of July display.

A city crew set off the show after dark from the top of East Rock.

Families gathered in the Cross parking lot, tennis courts, and field as well as the football field with blankets and lawn chairs to celebrate a day that most said signifies ​“freedom” and others said celebrates family.

Amanda and Micael George with sons.

Micael and Amanda George brought their two boys to the show Monday for their first time.

The family came prepared with lawn chairs, and earmuffs for the children.

“It’s nice to have these family-friendly events that have good vibes and spirit,” Amanda said. ​“It’s really been a day full of joy and relaxation.”

Micael said the two are working to pick up where they left off before the pandemic by rejoining community events like Monday’s and exposing their children to new experiences.

“We don’t want them to be screen babies,” Micael said of their two sons, ages 2 and one month.

Earlier in the day the George family celebrated Micael’s older sister’s birthday.

He added that his family celebrates their accomplishments every year as immigrants from Panama.

The show commenced at 9 p.m. with a countdown from ten. Explosions of color lit up the sky just beside the East Rock monument.

Large crackling fireworks drew synchronized ​“woahs” and gasps from the crowd throughout the night.

“That’s gonna be a good one” some whispered as a ball of light would soar higher and higher into the sky until bursting into sparkles of red, white, gold, blue, green, and purple light.

Mother-daughter duo Valerie and Tori Farquhar and Abby MacLean claimed front row seats to the show Monday on the tennis courts after making it just before traffic got heavy on Mitchell Drive.

They parked three blocks from the school and got on-the-spot approval from a police officer to park on a nearby corner to get to the show on time.

The trio had previously spent their day at a day-long cookout with family at Cedar Island in Clinton.

Girlfriends Tori and Abby, 17, said they celebrated being with family and friends for the holiday. Tori, who is homeschooled, said she enjoyed getting out among community.

The Farquhars live in Hamden and Abby in Wallingford. The trio agreed over the years that New Haven’s fireworks shows have been better than Hamden’s and East Haven’s.

“It’s nice seeing the community come together,” Valerie said.

Anna Collin with her grand daughter and great granddaughters.

Anna Collin attended Monday’s show for her first time. She celebrated with her granddaughter and great granddaughters (who preferred not to be named).

“We’re been inside for so long, I love just being outside and enjoying things like this now,” Collin said while sitting on the field with her family.

Collin said she celebrated freedom Monday.