ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Should Giants consider trading Saquon Barkley prior to regular season?

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mBko_0gVAIEuw00

Every NFL team has players they would like to trade. These are mainly veterans whose salaries are inflated and who don’t fit into the team’s future plans.

The New York Giants had several players who fit into that category this offseason but none who fit the bill more than running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 and led the league in yards from scrimmage. His future looked bright, and the choice of taking him second overall in the draft appeared to be less of a risk than originally thought.

But after three years marred by missed games due to injuries and playing banged up, Barkley is entering his fifth season with a price tag of a guaranteed $7.2 million – way too much for what he brings to the team at the moment.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report, Brent Sobieski identified one player from each team who should be on the trading block. For the Giants, he picked – you guessed it – Barkley.

“New Giants head coach Brian Daboll brings the type of offense that’s capable of reigniting running back Saquon Barkley’s career. At the same time, new general manager Joe Schoen must consider the possible limitations of keeping the 2018 second overall pick on the roster.

A healthy Barkley can still be an offensive weapon, and his usage in the passing game should increase under Daboll’s supervision.”

True. Barkley has always been a better receiver than scrimmage runner, and thus far in workouts, Barkley has been fielding passes out of the backfield and showing some of his old kick.

Is it worth $7.2 million, though? It was no secret the Giants were willing to part with Barkley for the right price this offseason but the interest from other teams was practically nonexistent.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an instant playoff team after Browns trade

The Carolina Panthers made a big trade with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday as they land Baker Mayfield. This franchise receives a nice upgrade at quarterback, as it’s hard to imagine Sam Darnold beating him out for the starting job. We’ll see how it all plays out, but the franchise should be happy with this move. We look at three reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an immediate playoff contender.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BucsGameday

Veteran Running Back in Jeopardy of Being Cut by Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a priority to add talent across their offense this offseason in an effort to field a roster that will have the depth to make another Super Bowl run under quarterback Tom Brady. Before the future hall of famer's return to Tampa Bay, it looked like star running back Leonard Fournette was headed elsewhere.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
FastBreak on FanNation

Shocking Report About Kevin Durant Amid Trade Rumors

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! had some interesting things to say on his "Posted Up" podcast about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Haynes: "I'll say this about Kevin Durant, since he requested a trade, there's been numerous stars that I've spoken to. Numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain, to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he's thinking. KD's gone dark. He's not talking to anybody, not answering anybodies phone calls, not responding to texts, KD has gone dark."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY

Cleveland Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield helped the Cleveland Browns rise from the abyss of the NFL, but the franchise's decision makers became convinced he couldn't quarterback them to the promised land. On Wednesday, the Browns made their long-awaited split from Mayfield, trading him to the Carolina Panthers. The Browns will receive a conditional...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#Bleacher Report
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was not a Baker Mayfield fan in 2018

On Wednesday, the Browns made a deal with the Carolina Panthers that sent Mayfield there in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. That could rise to a fourth-round pick based on Mayfield’s playing time. Why such a low return for the Browns? Well, the Panthers will take on $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18,858 million salary in 2022, the Panthers will pay Mayfield $5 million, and Mayfield has agreed to eat the rest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy