India v England: Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow guide England to historic win

Virat Kohli is now just a few months shy of completing thousand days without a century in any format of the game. The former India skipper couldn’t find his lost touch in the recently-concluded fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham as well, having made a combined 31 runs across the two innings at Edgbaston. While he made 11 in India’s first essay before being bowled by Matthew Potts, in the second he looked good at the crease but received unplayable from England captain Ben Stokes to lose his wicket for 20. Virat Kohli’s continuing streak of low scores, which shows no signs of ending, however, is due to a flaw in his technique, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar revealed.
Comments / 0