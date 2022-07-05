ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

India v England: Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow guide England to historic win

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as England complete a record chase of 378 to beat India...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Edgbaston to deploy undercover spotters in bid to combat racist abuse

Cricket chiefs will send undercover spotters into the Edgbaston crowd at Saturday’s Twenty20 clash between England and India in renewed efforts to combat racist abuse.Warwickshire have announced a slew of new measures in a bid to stamp out racism at Edgbaston, after a number of fans reported abuse during England’s recent Test match with India.Police have launched an investigation into the allegations on day four of five in England’s seven-wicket win that came to a stunning climax on 5 July.“Undercover football crowd-style spotters will be placed throughout the stadium to listen out for abusive behaviour and report it for immediate...
ClutchPoints

‘Thought MS Dhoni would do it’: India legend on Rishabh Pant’s feat

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history in the just-concluded fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham which his team lost by seven wickets on Tuesday. While India failed to win their first series in England in 15 years as the hosts went on to claim a spectacular victory, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Joe […] The post ‘Thought MS Dhoni would do it’: India legend on Rishabh Pant’s feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

'Is it going to work every time? I don't know': Steve Smith casts doubt over the 'sustainability' of 'Bazball' as Australian stars keep a watchful eye on Brendon McCullum's new-look England ahead of next year's Ashes series

Steve Smith has expressed doubts over the sustainability of England's 'exciting' new brand of cricket, with the Australia squad watching on from afar ahead of next year's Ashes series. After a horrendous tour Down Under which saw England embarrassed in a 4-0 series defeat, the ECB made wholesale changes from...
ClutchPoints

‘Right up there with Sachin Tendulkar’: Ex-England pacer’s big praise for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli failed to find his lost touch in the recently concluded fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston. Across the two innings, the star India batter managed to score 31 runs after he was dismissed for 11 and 20 in India’s first and second essay respectively. While Virat Kohli played on a Matthew Potts delivery in the first innings, in the next, he received an unplayable ball from England captain Ben Stokes only to be caught in the slips by Joe Root. With his twin failures in Birmingham, Virat Kohli has now extended his barren run in international cricket to just about 960 days as his last century in any format of the game came back way back in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Though his critics have said that Virat Kohli has passed his prime, former England fast bowler Darren Gough has backed him to regain his mojo soon. Darren Gough is a self-confessed Virat Kohli fan and believes that it was just a matter of time before the Delhi-born batter would get going once again.
Daily Mail

'This start is so important': England boss Sarina Wiegman was satisfied after The Lionesses Euro 2022 opening win over Austria in front of an 'incredible' 70,000 fans at Old Trafford

England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria. Beth Mead's 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had...
The Guardian

‘It’s a bit of a cauldron’: Wallabies vow to dominate England in Brisbane Test

England have been warned they will step into Australia’s “cauldron” for Saturday’s do-or-tie second Test with the Wallabies vowing to dominate them up front. Australia have won their last 10 matches in Brisbane – a record dating back to the 2016 defeat by England – and after taking a 1-0 lead in the series, despite losing the lock Darcy Swain to a red cardfor the series, the Wallabies are confident of gaining the upper hand in the crucial forwards battle.
The Independent

Jos Buttler plans to be his own man as England white-ball captain

Jos Buttler wants to be his own man as England white-ball captain but reasoned he would be “naive” if he did not occasionally call upon the wisdom of predecessor Eoin Morgan.England begin the post-Morgan era on Thursday with the first of three Twenty20s in the space of four days against India at the Ageas Bowl, where Buttler will make his debut as full-time limited-overs skipper.As understudy to Morgan, and one of his most loyal disciples in England’s white-ball renaissance after the 2015 World Cup, Buttler is unlikely to diverge from the blueprint that has brought so much success.Buttler admitted there...
ClutchPoints

Sunil Gavaskar points out big flaw in Virat Kohli’s batting technique

Virat Kohli is now just a few months shy of completing thousand days without a century in any format of the game. The former India skipper couldn’t find his lost touch in the recently-concluded fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham as well, having made a combined 31 runs across the two innings at Edgbaston. While he made 11 in India’s first essay before being bowled by Matthew Potts, in the second he looked good at the crease but received unplayable from England captain Ben Stokes to lose his wicket for 20. Virat Kohli’s continuing streak of low scores, which shows no signs of ending, however, is due to a flaw in his technique, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar revealed.
Daily Mail

Fix the death bowling, decide on the batting order and pick the right vice captain... what new England white-ball captain Jos Buttler MUST do as he prepares to face India in three-match Twenty20 series

Jos Buttler opens his England captaincy era at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday as the white-ball section of this international summer takes over from a month of breathless Test cricket. The Twenty20 series against India certainly has something to live up to but also represents the first three of 16...
ClutchPoints

Sunil Gavaskar compares Rishabh Pant with Adam Gilchrist, wants him to open in T20Is

Rishabh Pant may have cracked the Test code but was yet to sparkle in limited-overs cricket with his ODI and T20I averages reading 32.50 and 23.15 respectively. Surprisingly, Rishabh Pant has only scored 715 runs in the 50-over format while in the T20Is he has 741 runs to his name. Rishabh Pant was yet to hit a ton in any form of white-ball cricket. This is in stark contrast to Rishabh Pant’s performance in red-ball cricket, where he took his tally of runs to 2123 after having smashed his sixth Test hundred in the just-concluded match against England at Edgbaston. His average in the longest format of the sport has now risen to 43.32. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that if Rishabh Pant was tried as an opener in limited-overs cricket, things could change drastically.
