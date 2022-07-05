ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Kalin Ivanovski wins match point with underarm 'hot dog' trick-shot

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalin Ivanovski wins match point with a 'hot dog'...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur to face Elena Rybakina in final

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. History makers Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will meet in the Wimbledon final after the pair claimed impressive victories in the last four. Tunisian third seed Jabeur became the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Hot Dog#Match Point#Bbc Iplayer#Pacheco

Comments / 0

Community Policy