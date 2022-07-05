Wimbledon 2022: Kalin Ivanovski wins match point with underarm 'hot dog' trick-shot

Jelena Ostapenko has been fined $10,000 (£8,400) for "unsportsmanlike conduct" following her fourth-round defeat to Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon. The Latvian, French Open champion in 2017, knocked over her chair with a water bottle after the 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points. Ostapenko, 25,...
Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend, The Canberra Times reports. The report came out the day before the Australian is set to play in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The Canberra Times says the allegation centers on Kyrgios allegedly grabbing ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Alfie Hewett is "disappointed" his Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles win against fellow Briton Gordon Reid was not on a court with a bigger capacity. Hewett reached the semi-finals with...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. History makers Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will meet in the Wimbledon final after the pair claimed impressive victories in the last four. Tunisian third seed Jabeur became the...
Maria: +6 (-120) 18.5 (Over -120/Under +100) The odds are tilted heavily towards Jabeur and for good reason, she is the far superior player. As mentioned above, the No. 2 player in the World dropped the first set of her quarterfinals matchup against Marie Bouzkova, but then respondedby winning the following two sets 6-1, 6-1.
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Briton Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States have reached the mixed doubles finals at Wimbledon after beating Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic in three sets. Skupski...
