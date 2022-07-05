Dangerously hot temperatures are ahead through Friday in the Arkansas River Valley and across the state, the National Weather Service reported.

People who have to be outdoors are urged to drink plenty of water and avoid the outdoors during afternoon hours.

Heat advisories are in effect for most of Arkansas, including Fort Smith, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Wednesday the high temperature was near 102 degrees with a heat index of 108, the weather service reported.

Thursday will be 103 degrees with a heat index near 109 degrees. On Friday the actual temperature will be 104 in Fort Smith with a heat index near 110.

There is a slight chance for rain Saturday morning.

People should also keep pets indoors if possible and provide plenty of shade and water for animals outdoors.

Temperatures can rise quickly inside a vehicle, and can be dangerous to children or pets left ins unattended.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Temperatures top 100 in Fort Smith Wednesday