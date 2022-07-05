ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Reports: Mississippi lake searched for missing person

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
Search and rescue crews descended on a Mississippi lake Monday possibly looking for a missing person, but details remained sketchy.

Source told state media that the crews were searching Lake Caroline in Madison County, looking for someone missing in the water after an accident.

Exactly what happened remained unclear early Monday morning.

Madison County EMA Director Albert Jones told WLBT-TV that a dive team had responded to the lake along with other agencies.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

