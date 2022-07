There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease (PD), and one of the main difficulties for developing treatments is that we don't know exactly how or why the disease occurs. It's generally believed that a buildup of Lewy bodies—cellular inclusions that mainly contain the brain-specific protein alpha-synuclein—causes cell death in key brain regions, leading to the typical symptoms of PD. However, a recent report published in Movement Disorders by researchers from Osaka University suggests that this may not be the only way in which PD-related cell death can occur.

